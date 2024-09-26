Press Release

Nokia Bell Labs and e& announce R&D collaboration to innovate for strategic industrial sectors





Collaboration is expected to develop AI-based use cases for strategic industrial sectors.

Responsible AI solutions aim for sustainable enterprise and industrial automation applications.

26 September 2024

Espoo, Finland – Nokia’s research arm, Nokia Bell Labs, and e&, a global technology group, announced today that they have signed a year-long, non-binding memorandum of understanding (“MoU”) for R&D collaboration to create AI-based use cases for strategic industrial sectors.

The goal is to develop responsible AI solutions for sustainable enterprise and industrial automation applications and accelerate innovation concepts toward real world deployments.

The MoU includes exploring collaboration opportunities with industry, universities and research centers. Both organizations aim to develop innovative solutions in the areas of AI and information and communication technologies that fit into an overall vision of industrial automation and digitalization. Network connectivity, AI and advanced computing are foundational in solving the difficult industrial challenges of productivity, efficiency, safety, health and sustainability faced by many industrial sectors today.

e& has emerged as a pioneering force of AI and Generative AI in the United Arab Emirates and its 33 operating markets in addition to declaring its commitment to reach net zero status in its home market of the UAE by 2030 and across all operations by 2040.

Nokia Bell Labs is an industry leader in Responsible AI and has defined six principles to guide AI research in the future along the lines of fairness, reliability, privacy, transparency, sustainability and accountability. These principles not only reflect the future of AI standards but also comprehensively account for the telecom industry’s renewed focus on environmental sustainability, social responsibility and good governance.

Thierry E. Klein, President of Bell Labs Solutions Research at Nokia, said: “This engagement between Nokia Bell Labs and e& reflects our commitment to innovating with our customers and partners. By jointly developing applications and use cases that leverage our expertise in responsible AI, software and data systems, we will accelerate the digital transformation that provides new technologies for a safer, more productive and more sustainable future. We look forward to co-creating ground-breaking solutions that can unlock new business opportunities for industrial operations in the Middle East and beyond.”

Dena Almansoori, Group Chief AI and Data Officer at e&, said: “While we realise the immense potential of AI, it’s equally important to build strong protections to ensure its responsible development and deployment. This will be the foundation of our collaboration with Nokia Bell Labs as we both explore the potential of AI in driving sustainable industrial automation. By combining Nokia Bell Labs' expertise in AI research and our deep understanding of industrial applications, we are set to explore the development of innovative solutions that address the urgent challenges facing industries today.”

