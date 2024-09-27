Dnotitia Announces Partnership with Korea University Anam Hospital and Advanced Medical Imaging Research Institute

MOU Ceremony

A Strategic Partnership for LLM-based Medical AI Solutions to Advance Precision Medical Imaging and Data Analysis Systems Using Vision AI and LLM Tech

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, September 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dnotitia, Inc. (Dnotitia), an innovative AI startup dedicated to integrating artificial intelligence (AI) with data to drive value creation, today announced the signing of a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Korea University Anam Hospital, a premier medical institute in South Korea, and the Advanced Medical Imaging Research Institute, a specialized research center renowned for its advancements in medical imaging technologies and their clinical applications. This collaboration is aimed to combine the core strengths of each institution to introduce new advancements in medical AI and enhance global competitiveness in healthcare industry. The MOU signing ceremony took place at Korea University Anam Hospital, where representatives from all parties discussed the objectives and potential impact of this collaboration.

Through this partnership, the three organizations will undertake several key initiatives, including the development of an AI-powered medical imaging analysis system, the creation of a secure medical data analysis platform, and joint research on advanced medical AI algorithms. Dnotitia will integrate its AI Vision technology with the expertise of the Advanced Medical Imaging Research Institute to enhance the precision of medical imaging analysis, supporting healthcare professionals in making more accurate diagnoses and treatment decisions. Additionally, Dnotitia plans to leverage its proprietary LLM (Large Language Model) and Edge LLM devices to improve the efficiency of medical data management, ensuring secure and effective handling of patient information.

“We are eager to explore new possibilities in medical AI through our collaboration with Dnotitia and the Advanced Medical Imaging Research Institute,” said Seung-bum Han, President of Korea University Anam Hospital. “This partnership will significantly improve diagnostic and treatment accuracy, ultimately enhancing the quality of healthcare services.”

“Combining our expertise in medical imaging with AI technology will set a new benchmark for healthcare services.” Said Beom Jin Park, Director of the Advanced Medical Imaging Research Institute. We are thrilled to develop innovative solutions through this partnership.”

“We are deeply grateful to both institutions for their trust and support in partnering with us.” Said Moo-Kyoung Chung, CEO of Dnotitia. “With our AI solutions, we aim to drive technological innovation across the healthcare industry and provide better environments and services for both medical professionals and patients.”

Earlier this year, Dnotitia signed an MOU with COXEM, a leading provider of state-of-the-art scanning electronic microscopes (SEM), to develop and commercialize the world’s first AI-powered electron microscope. The company has already secured its first sales contract for the product, demonstrating its technological capabilities. Recently, Dnotitia has also partnered with VESSL AI to expand the AI ecosystem to further strengthening its market position.



