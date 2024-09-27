Hybrid Cloud Market Growth Analysis with Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Hybrid Cloud Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The hybrid cloud market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $99.37 billion in 2023 to $114.87 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to complex application requirements, business agility and flexibility needs, security concerns, legacy infrastructure integration, cost optimization strategies.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Hybrid Cloud Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The hybrid cloud market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $215.07 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.0%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing cloud adoption, digital transformation, data security concerns, remote workforce expansion, multi-cloud management, AI and analytics expansion.

Growth Driver Of The Hybrid Cloud Market

The increasing adoption of cloud services is expected to propel the growth of the hybrid cloud market going forward. Cloud services refer to a wide range of services offered on demand to clients and companies through the internet. A hybrid cloud combines on-premises infrastructure with public and private cloud services. This allows enterprises to benefit from the security of private cloud environments while benefiting from the low-cost operation, scalability, security, and control. Due to such the above offerings and benefits of cloud services, there is an increasing demand for hybrid cloud.

Which Market Players Are Steering The Hybrid Cloud Market Growth?

Key players in the market include Amazon Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Oracle Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., DXC Technology Company, Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Google LLC, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Equinix Inc., Rackspace Technology Inc., VMware Inc., Panzura Inc., Lumen Technologies Inc., NetApp Inc., Atos SE, Red Hat Inc., Nutanix Inc., Lenovo Group Limited, Juniper Networks Inc., DigitalOcean LLC, Zerto Corporation, NTT Data Corporation, Hitachi Vantara Corporation, InterVision Systems LLC, Scale Computing Inc., Stratoscale Inc., Morpheus Data LLC, Joyent Inc., DataCore Software Corporation, Virtuozzo International GmbH.

What Are The Key Trends That Influence Hybrid Cloud Market Size?

Major companies in the hybrid cloud market are focused on introducing security features for AirLink router management, such as hybrid cloud security, to strengthen their position in the market. Hybrid cloud security is a strategy for securing a computing environment that combines on-premises infrastructure, private cloud, and public cloud services.

How Is The Global Hybrid Cloud Market Segmented?

1) By Component: Solution, Services

2) By Workload: Storage, Backup And Disaster Recovery, Application Development And Testing, Database Management, Business Analytics, Integration And Orchestration, Customer Relationship Management, Enterprise Resource Management, Cloud Collaboration And Content Management, Other Workloads

3) By Organization Size: Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

4) By End-User Industry: Government and Public Sector, Healthcare, Banking, Finance, Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Retail, Information and Communication Technology, Media and Entertainment, Other End-User Industries

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Hybrid Cloud Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the market during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Hybrid Cloud Market Definition

A hybrid cloud is a combination of at least two computing operating systems environment that share information and operate at a consistent set of applications for a business or enterprise over the internet. The primary purpose of hybrid cloud is to establish an IT infrastructure design which combines a company's internal IT resources with the infrastructure and services of third-party cloud providers.

Hybrid Cloud Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global hybrid cloud market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Hybrid Cloud Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on hybrid cloud market size, hybrid cloud market drivers and trends and hybrid cloud market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

