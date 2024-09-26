The Day of Sport with a focus on the disabled, children and recreation

SLOVENIA, September 26 - It was particularly focused on sports for the disabled, children and recreation. Last Monday also marked the beginning of the European Week of Sport launched by the European Commission with a view to promoting sport and physical activity among people. It has been celebrated between 23 and 30 September each year since 2015.

On this occasion, the Ministry of the Economy, Tourism and Sport, the Sports Federation for the Disabled of Slovenia – Paralympic Committee of Slovenia (ŠIS-SPK) and the Olympic Committee of Slovenia (OKS) signed a EUR 5-million cooperation agreement for the inclusion of disabled people in sports until 2028. Funds will be drawn from the European Social Fund and the national budget.

This week, the Ministry also supported a record 141 projects throughout Slovenia as part of the public tender for cofinancing investments in public sports infrastructure. The total value of these projects is EUR 176.1 million. The Ministry contribution is expected to total EUR 50.3 million.

“This tender has secured the largest amount of funds for sports infrastructure in Slovenia so far. This is an important step towards ensuring quality and modern infrastructure accessible to everyone, both for recreational and professional athletes. Sports contribute to health, connecting people and building a strong society. These investments will bring us one step closer to our goal of ensuring the conditions for sports to be accessible to everyone," stressed Minister Matjaž Han.