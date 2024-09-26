Callus Company Accelerates Global Talent Connections Through Internships

Callus Company in India

SEONGNAM-SI, GYEONGGI-DO, SOUTH KOREA, September 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rapidly growing HR tech company Callus Company is playing a pivotal role in connecting top talent from India with companies around the globe through its innovative internship programs. The company offers opportunities for Indian students to showcase their abilities on an international stage while providing companies with a unique chance to evaluate and onboard skilled interns from one of the world’s fastest-growing talent pools.On September 9, Callus Company took part in The Circle FC’s Immersion Week, traveling between Delhi and Chennai to meet with numerous educational institutions and thousands of students. This visit marked a significant milestone as the company engaged with India’s young talent, eager to step onto the global stage. The company visited 16 prestigious universities, including IIT Delhi, IIT Madras, SRM University, Ashoka University, Amity University, and Anna University, interacting with nearly 2,000 students. Through these sessions, Callus Company witnessed firsthand the passion and strong ambition of Indian students to pursue global careers.Collaboration with Local Institutions Unveils New Possibilities for Indian TalentDuring Immersion Week, Callus Company introduced its internship programs to Indian university students, emphasizing the potential for global career development. At institutions like IIT Delhi and IIT Madras, students showed a keen interest in opportunities to work with international companies, and their technical skills and innovative thinking exceeded expectations.Through these sessions, Callus Company reaffirmed its commitment to identifying and connecting top Indian talent with global companies, aiming to empower students to demonstrate their capabilities on a global platform. The company plans to select the best candidates from this pool and connect them with international companies through practical internship opportunities.An Innovative Solution for Connecting Companies and TalentThe Callus Company internship program offers more than just a talent-company match. Companies can work with Indian interns for two months in a fully online internship, allowing them to evaluate the interns without any upfront costs. This arrangement provides companies with a real-world basis for assessing intern performance, after which they can decide on hiring.Additionally, companies in high-wage countries like the U.S., Europe, South Korea, and Singapore can significantly reduce recruitment costs by hiring Indian talent remotely. The program allows these companies to access top talent at approximately one-quarter of the salary they would pay locally, thereby improving both cost efficiency and operational productivity.An Opportunity for Forward-Thinking CompaniesIndia is emerging as one of the world’s fastest-growing talent markets, particularly in technology and IT sectors. Callus Company is at the forefront of showcasing the potential of Indian talent to global companies, offering a groundbreaking solution for those looking to address talent shortages and boost productivity.Callus Company is not only offering a way for global companies to discover exceptional talent but also ensuring they are prepared for the future by securing top-tier interns.For companies interested in hiring global talent, Callus Company provides an unmatched opportunity to explore new possibilities.

