GORILLA GLUE WILL PARTICIPATE IN THE EUROBRICO TRADE FAIR IN SPAIN PRESENTING ITS LEADING PRODUCT

Gorilla Glue Company Gorilla Glue Company Gorilla Glue Original

VALENCIA, SPAIN, September 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gorilla Glue , the leading brand in adhesives in the United States, announces its participation in the Eurobrico trade fair in Valencia on 1,2 and 3 October, one of the most important events in the construction and DIY sector in Europe. The brand will take advantage of this occasion to present its star product, Gorilla Glue Original, recognised worldwide for its resistance and versatility.During the show, attendees will have the opportunity to learn first-hand about the advantages of Gorilla Glue Original, and to try out this multi-purpose adhesive that has revolutionised the market with its high adhesion to a wide range of materials, including wood, ceramic, stone, metal, glass and more. In addition, the presentation will highlight the social and environmental values that the brand stands for globally.Live demonstrations with influencers and professionalsOn the morning of October 2, Gorilla Glue will offer live demonstrations of its Gorilla Glue Original product through hands-on projects. Industry professionals, who are also digital influencers, will demonstrate how to use the adhesive in various applications and DIY projects, sharing tips and tricks in real time. This activity will allow visitors to see first-hand the product's capabilities and how it can be integrated into a wide range of applications.In addition, a very special gorilla will roam the fair, interacting with attendees and creating a fun and friendly atmosphere. This action will not only reinforce the brand's commitment to the protection of gorillas, but will also be an excellent opportunity for visitors to enjoy a more dynamic experience during their visit, giving them the chance to have their photo taken with the gorilla and join the campaign.A solidarity campaign to save gorillasAs part of its participation, Gorilla Glue will also launch a special campaign to reaffirm its commitment to environmental conservation. Thanks to this initiative, 25 gorillas will be adopted over the course of a year, out of the 1068 gorillas that currently remain around the world. This effort is part of the brand's mission to protect and preserve this endangered species.‘We are excited to participate in Eurobrico and introduce our flagship product, Gorilla Glue Original, to a wider European audience. But even more important is the opportunity to use our platform to support causes we are passionate about, such as the protection of gorillas. We strongly believe in the power of business to make a positive impact on the world,’ said Daniel Vaz - Key Account Manager Iberia at Gorilla Glue Europe.Visit Gorilla Glue stand at Eurobrico 2024Gorilla Glue invites all visitors to the show to come to its space in Hall 6 North Forum, where they will be able to witness live demonstrations of the use of Gorilla Glue Original and learn more about its applications and benefits. In addition, the brand will share more details about its gorilla adoption campaign and how consumers can get involved.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.