Global Finishing Lines Market Size, Share, And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

It will grow to $9.78 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The finishing lines market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $7.28 billion in 2023 to $7.73 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to customer expectations and industry shifts, advancements in application techniques, quality control and efficiency enhancement, globalization and market expansion, environmental regulations, and sustainability.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Finishing Lines Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The finishing lines market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $9.78 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to industry 4.0 and smart manufacturing, advancements in coating materials and techniques, rise in customization demands, automation and robotics integration, global market expansion.

Growth Driver Of The Finishing Lines Market

The growth of the automotive sector is expected to propel the growth of the finishing lines market going forward. The automotive sector is involved in the manufacturing and sale of vehicles and includes conventional as well as electric vehicles. Automotive body shops and repair facilities use coatings with polyurethane, acrylic, or alkyd bases as refinishing agents. In the automotive sector, finishing lines are utilized in the finishing of car parts such as bumpers, dashboards, and other components.

Which Market Players Are Driving The Finishing Lines Market Growth?

Key players in the market include Graco Inc., J. Wagner GmbH, Nordson Corporation, Spray Equipment & Service Center Inc., Wewin Finishing Equipments Private Limited, Reliant Finishing Systems LLC, Blasdel Enterprises Inc., Crescent Bronze Powder Co. Inc., Finish Line Industries Inc., Industrial Finishes and Systems Inc., Valmont Industries Inc., Cornerstone Building Brands Inc., Steel Technologies LLC, Precoat Metals Inc., Worthington Industries Inc., ABB Ltd., Fives Group, Bühler Group, Eisenmann SE, Andritz AG, Cefla Finishing Group S.p.A., Dürr AG, Valco Melton Inc., Colordyne Technologies LLC, Komax Holding AG, X-Rite Incorporated, KraussMaffei Group GmbH, Körber AG, Marel hf., LVD Company nv, Autoliv Inc., Atlas Copco AB, Metso Outotec Corporation, Reiter Group GmbH, FANUC Corporation, Fette Compacting GmbH, Müller Martini Holding AG, Rittal GmbH & Co. KG, Bystronic Laser AG, Krones AG, Marabu GmbH & Co. KG, The Bradbury Co. Inc.

What Are The Emerging Trends Shaping The Finishing Lines Market Size?

Major players in the finishing lines market are concentrating on developing new technological advancements, such as inkjet imprinting system, to improve their competitiveness. An inkjet imprinting system is a type of printing system that uses small droplets of ink to create an image on a substrate.

How Is The Global Finishing Lines Market Segmented?

1) By Component: Pre-Treatment Plants, Ovens, Paint Booths, Conveyor Systems, Control Systems, Other Components

2) By Application: Automotive Parts, Engine And Motors, Electronics And Control Panels, Furniture, Machinery, Household Appliances, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Finishing Lines Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market share in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Finishing Lines Market Definition

Finishing lines are a collection of different pieces of machinery used in product surface treatment (coating). Coatings are extensively employed in a variety of industries for enhancing surface properties.

Finishing Lines Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global finishing lines market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Finishing Lines Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on finishing lines market size, finishing lines market drivers and trends and finishing lines market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

