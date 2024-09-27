Global Foam Blowing Agents Market Size, Share, And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Foam Blowing Agents Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The foam blowing agents market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $2.11 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The foam blowing agents market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.57 billion in 2023 to $1.67 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to growing demand for polyurethane foam, energy efficiency regulations, expansion of construction industry, consumer demand for lightweight materials, government initiatives for green buildings.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Foam Blowing Agents Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The foam blowing agents market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $2.11 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rising demand for energy-efficient products, expansion of cold chain logistics, focus on fire safety in construction, surge in e-commerce packaging, rapid urbanization in developing countries.

Growth Driver Of The Foam Blowing Agents Market

The rise in demand for foam blowing agents in consumer appliance is expected to propel the growth of the foam blowing agent market going forward. Foam-blowing agents refer to an agent that can create cellular structures in a variety of substances that go through the process of hardening or phase transition, including polymers, plastics, and metals. Due to their superior shock-absorbing capabilities, foam blowing agents are heavily used in refrigerators and other consumer appliances, including air conditioners, water heaters, and other household appliances.

Which Market Players Are Driving The Foam Blowing Agents Market Growth?

Key players in the market include Arkema S.A., Honeywell International Inc., Exxon Mobil Corporation, E.I. Du Pont De Nemours & Company, Daikin Industries Ltd., Sinochem Group, Solvay S.A., Zeon Corporation Ltd., Linde Group, The Chemours Company, Foam Supplies Inc., Harp International Ltd., HCS Group GmbH, Marubeni Corporation, Haltermann Gmbh, Linde PLC, Solstice Performance Fluid, AGC Chemicals Americas Inc., Nouryon, Shriram Fibres Limited, Saudi Basic Industries Corp., Tosoh Corporation, AkzoNobel N.V., Evonik Industries AG, Clariant AG, Eiwa Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Sinochem Lantian Co. Ltd., Lanxess, Huntsman International LLC, INEOS Group Holdings S.A.

What Are The Emerging Trends Shaping The Foam Blowing Agents Market Size?

Major companies operating in the foam blowing agent market are focusing on product developments and launches, such as insulation products with advanced features, to sustain their position in the market. An insulation product refers to a type of material designed and used to reduce the transfer of heat or sound between different areas or environments.

How Is The Global Foam Blowing Agents Market Segmented?

1) By Product Type: Hydrocarbons (HCs), Hydrofluoroolefin (HFO), Hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs), Other Product Types

2) By Foam Type: Polyurethane Foam, Polystyrene Foam, Phenolic Foam, Polypropylene Foam, Polyethylene Foam, Other Foam Types

3) By Application: Building and Construction, Automotive, Bedding and Furniture, Appliances, Packaging, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Foam Blowing Agents Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Foam Blowing Agents Market Definition

Foam blowing agents refer to an agent that can create cellular structures in a variety of substances that go through the process of hardening or phase transition, including polymers, plastics, and metals.

Foam Blowing Agents Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

•Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global foam blowing agents market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Foam Blowing Agents Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on foam blowing agents market size, foam blowing agents market drivers and trends and foam blowing agents market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

