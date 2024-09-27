Homeland Security Global Market 2024 To Reach $696.8 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 7.5%

Homeland Security Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Homeland Security Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The homeland security market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $696.8 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The homeland security market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $483.21 billion in 2023 to $521.18 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to terrorist threats, cybersecurity concerns, border security, natural disasters, geopolitical tensions, government investments in infrastructure.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Homeland Security Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The homeland security market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $696.8 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to global health security, climate change impact, international collaboration, critical infrastructure protection, data privacy and ethics political and social instability.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Homeland Security Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=9477&type=smp

Growth Driver Of The Homeland Security Market

Rising cases of terrorist attacks are expected to propel the growth of the homeland security market going forward. Homeland security refers to the collective endeavor to guarantee that the homeland is safe, secure, and resilient against terrorism and the increasing threat of terrorist activities is expected to propel the global market growth.

Make Your Report Purchase Here And Explore The Whole Industry's Data As Well:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/homeland-security-global-market-report

Who Are The Key Players Shaping The Homeland Security Market Trends?

Key players in the market include General Dynamics Corporation, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Leonardo S.p.A., Northrop Grumman Corporation, Thales Group, Unisys Corporation, FLIR Systems Inc., Raytheon Company, Leidos Holdings Inc., Boeing Company, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd., Elta Systems Ltd., Accenture PLC, Lockheed Martin Corporation, BAE Systems PLC, Elbit Systems ltd., Inter-Con Security Systems Inc., NetCentrics Corporation, Stealth Power, Adams Communication & Engineering Technology, ZeroEyes Inc., Evolv Technology, Uveye Inc., Red Balloon Security Inc., Aptima Inc., VideoRay LLC, Alphacore Inc., City Labs Inc., Fujitsu Limited, FJC Security Services Inc.

What Are The Dominant Trends In Homeland Security Market Growth?

Major players in the market are focusing on using artificial intelligence to enhance the security. AI is employed in homeland security for threat detection, predictive analytics, and decision support, enhancing the ability to analyze vast datasets and improve the overall effectiveness of security measures.

How Is The Global Homeland Security Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Border Security, Aviation Security, Maritime Security, Critical Infrastructure Security, Cyber Security, Mass Transport Security, Law Enforcement, CBRN (Chemical, Biological, Radiological And Nuclear) Security, Other Type (First Responders, Counter Terror Intelligence,C3i,And Pipeline Security)

2) By Technology: Recognition And Surveillance Systems, AI-based Solutions, Security Platforms, Other Technology (CBRN Solutions and Communication Platforms)

3) By End-User: Public Sector, Private Sector

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Homeland Security Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Homeland Security Market Definition

The homeland security refers to a program that focuses on recovery from and mitigation of all emergencies and disasters. The central aim of the homeland security program is to equip people to respond to and be effective in the event of a local, statewide, or national disaster and emergencies.

Homeland Security Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global homeland security market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Homeland Security Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on homeland security market size, homeland security market drivers and trends, homeland security market major players and homeland security market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Security Analytics Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/security-analytics-global-market-report

Security And Surveillance Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/security-and-surveillance-global-market-report

Security Automation Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/security-automation-global-market-report

What Does The Business Research Company Do?

The Business Research Company publishes over 15,000 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package, and much more.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, is a premier market intelligence platform delivering comprehensive and updated forecasts to support informed decision-making.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.