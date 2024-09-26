Solomon Islands appreciates growing friendship with Gulf States

Solomon Islands is enjoying rapidly growing bilateral relations with the Gulf States of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia.

To further strengthen these relations, Prime Minister Manele is due to make back-to-back High-Level visits to Abu-Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates and Riyadh in Saudi Arabia from 30 September to 6 October 2024.

In Abu Dhabi, Prime Minister Manele will formally open the country’s newest overseas Embassy including having high-level meetings with authorities in Abu Dhabi.

Discussions will cover the strengthening of partnerships and enhancing investments in the Solomon Islands in areas such as:

Transformative infrastructure investments including hotel developments in upcoming special economic zones and Renewable Energy investments.

Similarly, in Riyadh, Manele is scheduled to sign a reciprocal Visa Agreement covering diplomatic and official passports. This will facilitate travel and entry by holders of diplomatic and official passports from both countries.

Manele will also have high-level meetings with authorities in Riyadh in new areas of partnership including:

Transformative infrastructure investments including airports, seaports, roads, and hotel developments,

Investments in Renewable Energy

Investment in Tourism and,

Innovative financing models to support the Government’s transformational development agenda.

The Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has demonstrated over a very short period its genuine interest in working with and helping the Solomon Islands grow and achieve its development objectives through a mutually strengthening and beneficial cooperation between our two countries.

Prime Minister Manele said the upcoming visits are crucial for the Government of National Unity and Transformation’s development agenda.

“To achieve this objective, GNUT needs to establish, strengthen, and consolidate transformational partnerships and cooperation with strategic partners that will help our country achieve our transformational development aspirations,” Manele said.

In this respect, the Solomon Islands relations with the UAE and Saudi Arabia are crucially important to achieve the country’s development aspirations,

Ends///