Ministry of Education took delivery of a new forklift

The Ministry of Education and Human Resources Development (MEHRD) took delivery of a new forklift that will support its Education Resources Unit (ERU) to efficiently stack curriculum materials and other learning resources safely before distributing them to schools across the region.

The new forklift worth SBD$210,000 is jointly funded by the Australian and New Zealand governments through the Education Sector Support Program (ESSP).

Officiating at the handover ceremony were Permanent Secretary, Dr Franco Rodie, Australia High Commission’s Counsellor of Human Development, Dr. Tristan Armstrong and New Zealand High Commission First Secretary, Olivia Benton-Guy.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Dr. Rodie acknowledged the Governments of Australia and New Zealand for demonstrating a true partnership in education with the kind donation of the new forklift.

He said the forklift will support his staff at the Education Resources Unit warehouse to lift, move and stack curriculum materials and other educational materials efficiently and safely within the warehouse and into trucks for distribution to schools.

He said the first forklift that the MEHRD brought broke down somewhat 10 years ago, and made it difficult for his staff to lift or move educational resources within the warehouse of waiting trucks ready for distribution to schools.

Zealand High Commission First Secretary Ms Olivia expressed her gratitude on the importance of education partnership between the MEHRD and the Australia Department of Affairs and Trade over the past five years.

She said the forklift should support ERU in the distribution of school learning resources across the region.

Australia High Commission’s Counsellor Dr. Armstrong acknowledged the effort of education partners between the Solomon Islands Government and the New Zealand Government through the 5-year Education Sector Support Program that will lapse at the end of this year

He said the availability of the new forklift should help ERU to deliver an efficient job in distribution and allocation of school learning materials that will strengthen education outcomes.

With pictures

Permanent Secretary Dr. Franco Rodie had the opportunity to sit on the new forklift driver’s seat.