Top Artists Gather for "Awaji Art Circus 2024", Starting October 4th

Duo Corina & Anton (aerial acrobatics; Switzerland and Ukraine) Marceau Bidal (aerial acrobatics; France) Isaline Hugonnet and Yu-yin Lin (juggling; Switzerland and Taiwan) Artists from all over the world gather on Awaji Island Past performances have been held in Tohoku, Tokyo, and other cities

Performers from around the world will gather on Awaji Island for performances at 9 Local Elementary Schools and special events

AWAJI CITY, HYOGO PREFECTURE, JAPAN, September 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Awaji Art Circus Executive Committee Office (Pasona Group Inc.) will gather 18 artists forming 12 groups from around the world to Awaji Island, Hyogo Prefecture, showcasing a diverse range of performances including aerial performances, acrobatics, Cyr wheel, juggling, baton twirling, ballet, mime, and more in the international contemporary circus show "Awaji Art Circus 2024", from Friday, October 4th to Tuesday, October 15th.

"Awaji Art Circus 2024" is managed by Pasona Group in collaboration with the governments of Hyogo Prefecture, Awaji City, Sumoto City, Minami-Awaji City, and other partners forming an executive committee. The event seeks to foster community engagement, promote regional arts and culture, and create dynamic opportunities for artists from around the world.

The show, titled "Living Legends of Awaji Island", will feature 18 artists from 12 groups representing 7 countries. This captivating production will bring Awaji Island's folk tales and legends to life in the world of a videogame, through an extraordinary performance enhanced by stunning and immersive animation.

"Awaji Art Circus" will feature the first performance of aerial acrobatics on Awaji Island, where performers will be suspended from a 10-meter-high ceiling by a piece of cloth. The event will also showcase a dynamic array of acts, including powerful acrobatics, captivating baton twirling and contortion, and elegant ballet, all accompanied by live music, offering the audience an opportunity to join the characters on a dreamlike journey through Awaji Island.

The show will also feature visiting performances at nine elementary schools across Awaji Island, along with special collaborative performances involving students from local middle school and high school jazz band clubs. These activities will provide audience with the opportunity to experience a diverse range of performances and traditional arts from various countries, fostering cultural enrichment and community engagement while supporting the advancement of regional arts and culture.

■ Overview: "Awaji Art Circus 2024", "Living Legends of Awaji Island"

Date: Friday, October 4th - Tuesday, October 15th (Details can be found on the official website.)

Content: "Living Legends of Awaji Island"

Set against the backdrop of Awaji Island folk tales as depicted in a videogame, the stage will feature a breathtaking contemporary circus show. Artists from seven different countries and regions will perform against visual animations to deliver a stunning show. The event will showcase a diverse array of acts, including aerial performances, acrobatics, ballet, juggling, baton twirling, and Japanese taiko, highlighting the exceptional talent of artists from around the globe.

Artists: 18 artists (forming 12 groups, from 7 countries including Japan)

Performances: aerial acrobatics, acrobatics, contortion, handstands, juggling, Cyr wheel, hoop diving, baton twirling, tap dancing, mime, tricking, ballet, hula hooping, etc.

Schedule:

1. Stage Performances

Dates: Friday, October 4th to Tuesday, October 15th

Times: 2:00 p.m. *Oct. 4 (Fri) show begins 4:00 p.m. (doors open 60 minutes before show)

Location: Former Awaji Assemblée Hall (2942-17 Iwaya, Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture)

Price: General Admission: 4,800 yen (tax included)

Middle/High School/University Students: 2,000 yen (tax included)

Children (3 years old to elementary school age): 1,000 yen (tax included)

Children under 3 years old: Free

*Please inquire if children under 3 need to be seated separately.

Tickets: https://teket.jp/10486/36171

2. Visiting Performances

Performances at nine elementary school across Awaji Island will be held on the following dates:

Sept 17 (Tues) 10:30 a.m. Tsuna Higashi Elementary School, Awaji City

2:00 p.m. Ichinomiya Elementary School, Awaji City

Sept 18 (Wed) 1:45 p.m. Taga Elementary School, Awaji City

Sept 19 (Thurs) 10:30 a.m. Sumoto Daiichi Elementary School, Sumoto City

1:40 p.m. Fukura Elementary School, Minamiawaji City

Sept 20 (Fri) 10:30 a.m. Sumoto Daisan Elementary School, Sumoto City

Oct 8 (Tues) 10:30 a.m. Minato Elementary School, Minamiawaji City

Oct 9 (Wed) 10:30 a.m. Kashu Elementary School, Minamiawaji City

3. Special Performances

In addition to the above performances, special performances are planned in order to foster collaboration with other organizations and deepen community engagement.

Music Trip Day

As part of the 15th Kansai Music Conference, designed to support both domestic and international artists active in the Kansai region, the event will showcase live performances by overseas musicians, a performance by the jazz band club from Soukai Junior & Senior High School in Sumoto City, and collaborative performances featuring artists from Awaji Art Circus alongside other groups.

Date: Sunday, October 6th

Time: 4:00 - 7:00 p.m.

Location: Former Awaji Assemblée Hall (2942-17 Iwaya, Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture)

Price: Free (reservation required)

Tickets: https://musictripday.peatix.com/view

Circus Workshop

Following the performance of "Awaji Art Circus 2024," a workshop led by a world-class circus artists will be held. Participants of all ages, from elementary school students to adults, are welcome to explore the world of circus arts and engage in physical activities.

Date: Saturday, October 12th

Time: 4:00 - 5:30 p.m.

Location: Former Awaji Assemblée Hall (2942-17 Iwaya, Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture)

Price: Free (reservation required)

Capacity: 30 people (elementary school age and above)

Tickets: https://circusworkshop.peatix.com/view

Organizers: Awaji Art Circus Executive Committee Office

Chairman: Katsunori Uesaki (Sumoto City Mayor)

Vice Chairpersons: Yasuhiko Kado (Awaji City Mayor), Kazuhiro Morimoto (Minami Awaji City Mayor), Fumihiko Kawai (Director General, Awaji Prefectural Government), Takeshi Ishimura (President, Awaji Island Kuniumi Association), Yasuyuki Nambu (Group CEO, Pasona Group)

Office Head: Elena Bzhola (Pasona Group)

Supporters: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan, The Japan Foundation, Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO), Awaji City, Awaji City Board of Education, Sumoto City, Sumoto City Board of Education, Minamiawaji City, Minamiawaji City Board of Education, Awaji Island Kuniumi Association, Awaji Island Tourism Association, Kobe Shimbun, Sun Television, Radio Kansai, Kiss FM KOBE

Website: https://en.awajiartscircus.com/

■ "Awaji Art Circus" Past Activities

Pasona Group has organized the "Awaji Art Circus" international performing arts festival on Awaji Island since 2015, in collaboration with Awaji City, Sumoto City, Minamiawaji City, and other partners. This festival aims to foster interaction among people, promote international exchange, and cultivate local art and culture. To date, approximately 200 artists from over 30 countries have participated, showcasing a diverse range of performances. "Awaji Art Circus 2020" was regrettably canceled due to challenges attracting artists due to COVID-19, but resumed in 2021 and now reaches its 10th iteration.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.