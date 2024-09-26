2024 Best Companies to Work in Myanmar: Announcing UPLYFT360°- The Best Choice For ISO Certifications In Myanmar

YANGON, YANGON, MYANMAR, September 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UPLYFT360° Named Best Choice for ISO Certification in Myanmar and Awarded ‘Best Company to Work With in 2024’ by Jobnet

Yangon, Myanmar, September 2024 – UPLYFT360°, widely recognized as the leading ISO consultancy firm in Myanmar, has been honored with the prestigious title of “Best Company to Work With in 2024” by Jobnet, Myanmar’s premier online employment platform. This award not only underscores UPLYFT360°’s exceptional workplace culture but also reaffirms its position as the best choice for ISO, HACCP, GMP, Halal, Kosher certification, and many other international standards in Myanmar. With over three decades of global expertise, UPLYFT360° has helped businesses of all sizes achieve certification, positioning them for success in both local and international markets.

Why UPLYFT360° is the Best Choice for Certification in Myanmar

UPLYFT360° has long been the go-to consultancy for companies seeking certification for ISO, HACCP, GMP, Halal, Kosher, and a wide range of international standards. Whether it’s ISO 9001 for Quality Management, ISO 13485 for Medical Devices, ISO 17025 for Testing and Calibration Laboratories, ISO 22000 for Food Safety, HACCP for food safety hazard control, GMP for Good Manufacturing Practices, or religious certifications like Halal and Kosher, UPLYFT360° provides unmatched expertise, efficiency, and client satisfaction.

Here are the top reasons why UPLYFT360° stands out as the preferred choice for certifications:

1. Unmatched Expertise with a 99.99% Success Rate

UPLYFT360° boasts a team of 25 senior consultants, each with over 30 years of experience in global certification processes. Their proven methodology and tailored approach have led to an impressive 99.99% success rate in helping businesses across industries achieve certification, including ISO, HACCP, GMP, Halal, and Kosher standards. This track record places UPLYFT360° as a leader not only in Myanmar but across Asia and beyond.

2. Global Reach with Local Expertise

While headquartered in Montreal, Canada, UPLYFT360° operates through 83 global offices, offering both international reach and deep local knowledge. In Myanmar, UPLYFT360° is widely regarded as the No. 1 consultancy for ISO, HACCP, GMP, Halal, and Kosher certifications, having assisted numerous leading companies in Yangon and throughout the country. Their global presence and local expertise allow them to navigate both Myanmar’s unique business landscape and the international standards required for certification.

3. Trusted by Leading Global Brands

UPLYFT360° is trusted by some of the world’s biggest brands. These multinational companies rely on UPLYFT360° to ensure their operations meet the highest international standards, whether it’s for quality, safety, or religious requirements. The firm’s ability to cater to such high-profile clients speaks volumes about its reliability and expertise.

4. Tailored Solutions for Every Industry

Certification is not a one-size-fits-all process, and UPLYFT360° understands this better than anyone. The company offers tailored solutions to meet the specific needs of different industries, including manufacturing, food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, and more. Whether a company is a local startup or a global corporation, UPLYFT360° provides a customized approach that ensures compliance with ISO, HACCP, GMP, Halal, and Kosher standards while minimizing disruption to business operations.

5. Comprehensive Certification Services

UPLYFT360° offers certification services across a wide range of ISO and international standards, including but not limited to:

• ISO 9001:2015 – Quality Management Systems

• ISO 14001:2015 – Environmental Management Systems

• ISO 45001:2018 – Occupational Health and Safety Management Systems

• ISO 22000:2018 – Food Safety Management Systems

• ISO 27001:2013 – Information Security Management Systems

• ISO 13485:2016 – Quality Management for Medical Devices

• ISO 17025:2017 – Testing and Calibration Laboratories

• ISO 41001:2018 – Facility Management Systems

• ISO 50001:2018 – Energy Management Systems

• HACCP – Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points (for food safety)

• GMP – Good Manufacturing Practices (ensuring product safety and quality)

• Halal Certification – Compliance with Islamic dietary laws for food, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics

• Kosher Certification – Compliance with Jewish dietary laws for food and production processes

By providing certification services across multiple industries and standards, UPLYFT360° helps businesses in Myanmar gain the credibility they need to operate on a global scale.

7. Affordable Rates for Unmatched Value

Despite their industry-leading expertise, UPLYFT360° offers competitive rates that provide unmatched value for businesses of all sizes. Their ability to streamline the certification process ensures that companies can achieve ISO, HACCP, GMP, Halal, and Kosher standards without overspending. With their commitment to offering the best rates in the market, UPLYFT360° remains accessible to a broad range of clients, from small enterprises to large corporations.

Awarded “Best Company to Work With in 2024” by Jobnet

In addition to its success in certification consultancy, UPLYFT360° was recently recognized as the “Best Company to Work With in 2024” by Jobnet, Myanmar’s leading employment platform. This accolade is a testament to the company’s commitment to creating a positive and supportive work environment for its employees.

About UPLYFT360°

UPLYFT360° is the leading consultancy in Myanmar, providing comprehensive certification services for ISO, HACCP, GMP, Halal, Kosher, and a wide range of international standards. With over 30 years of global experience and a presence in 83 countries, UPLYFT360° is dedicated to helping companies meet international standards for quality, safety, and environmental management. Their client roster includes some of the world’s most recognizable brands, and their 99.99% success rate underscores their expertise and reliability.

For more information, visit www.iso-myanmar.com or www.uplyft360.com.

Contact:

UPLYFT360° - The Best ISO Consultants in Myanmar

Address: 1501 E, Block E, Level 15, Pearl Condo, Kabar Aye Pagoda Road, Bahan Township, Yangon, Myanmar

Phone: English - 09689651000

Email: iso@uplyft360.com

Website: www.iso-myanmar.com / www.uplyft360.com

Follow us on Social Media:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100083533564184

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/82163986/admin/page-posts/published/

#ISO #BestConsultants #AwardWinning #UPLYFT360 #MyanmarBusiness #ISO13485 #ISO17025 #ISO41001 #HACCP #GMP #Halal #Kosher #JobnetAwards #BestWorkplace #QualityManagement

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.