Rebirth Clinics Launches State-of-the-Art Regenerative Center in Greece

Leading Regenerative Medicine, Rebirth Clinics Brings Innovative Anti-Aging Therapies to Greece

HONG KONG, September 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rebirth Globe., a global leader in regenerative medicine products and services, today announced the launch of its 18th “Rebirth Clinic” branch in Athens, Greece. The launch enables them to meet increasing market demand for stem cell treatments and anti-aging therapies, making Rebirth the largest longevity clinic chain in the world.In addition to offering the highest-grade stem cell therapies available on the market -- Four day old, xeno free stem cells sourced from fresh umbilical cord tissue -- Rebirth also provides proprietary regenerative products including 99.9% pure NAD+, Advanced Health DNA Test kits, Pelvic floor therapy chairs and more."We are living in a historic time, where we are witnessing the emergence of regenerative therapy as a rapidly growing modality that will soon become a standard of care in modern medicine," said Ronny Shany, Founder of Rebirth, “Science has given us an amazing gift with stem cells; they are providing us with answers to medical challenges that have remained beyond our grasp for too long. At Rebirth, we fully embrace this gift, as there are so many diseases that can now be cured, and so many people suffering who can now be helped, it's good business and it's good medicine. We are happy so many companies and individuals are looking to partner with our growing brand."“We are thrilled to announce the expansion of Rebirth into Greece” said Derek Halpern, CMO of Rebirth Globe, “This venture not only aligns with our commitment to healthcare innovation globally but also marks a significant step in making advanced regenerative medicine accessible in the region. This is a testament to our dedication to bringing the latest regenerative therapies and anti-aging treatments to new community. We envision a future where cutting-edge treatments like umbilical cord stem cell therapies become a cornerstone in modern healthcare. However, it's important to acknowledge that these forward-looking statements are based on current market trends and scientific advancements, and as the medical landscape evolves, so too may our strategies. We are committed to adapting and growing in this dynamic field”.Rebirth Globe is a groundbreaking medical institute dedicated to transforming the landscape of advanced medical rejuvenation with therapies such as fresh Umbilical cord stem cells and IV treatments. As a leader in the regenerative medicine, Rebirth also specializes in producing and supplying the best anti-aging and longevity products to medical institutions around the world including: stem cell products, NAD+, DNA test kits, its Pelvic floor muscle therapy chair (The Svenson Chair) and more."The opportunity to be a part of history at a time when we are witnessing an incredible paradigm shift in the use of regenerative therapy is monumental," said Derek Halpern, Chief Marketing Officer of Rebirth. "All advancements in science require time. By diversifying our regenerative medicine offerings, we are moving through this very important time in medicine while simultaneously making sure our customers continue to have a variety of safe and effective options for their care that will empower them to choose the product and/or service that is right for them."Contact Details:

