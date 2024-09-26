9/25/24 – ADAPTIVE MANAGEMENT MEASURES IN EFFECT FOR HUNTING ON HAWAIʻI ISLAND

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR DAWN CHANG

CHAIRPERSON

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Sept. 25, 2024

ADAPTIVE MANAGEMENT MEASURES IN EFFECT FOR HUNTING ON HAWAIʻI ISLAND

(HILO, HAWAIʻI) – A temporary rule change will go into effect this Saturday, Sept. 27, 2024 for hunting at Puʻu Waʻawaʻa Forest Reserve (Unit F) and Puʻu Anahulu Game Management Area (Unit E) on Hawaiʻi Island. The rule change coincides with the opening of the hunting season for muzzleloaders and shotguns (with slug) and pertains to the makai areas of these hunting units.

The temporary rules were approved by the Board of Land and Natural Resources in March 2024. Per the new rules, the daily bag limits for goats will be three, with no requirement for tags. Open hunting days will be Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays throughout the season. Vehicular access to the two hunting areas may change each week, according to management actions in the area.

Details on updated seasons and bag limits can be found in the Adaptive Rules Management summary on the DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW) website.

For more information, contact DOFAW’s Hilo office at: 808-974-4221.

# # #

RESOURCES

(All images/video courtesy: DLNR)

HD Video – Puʻuwaʻawaʻa Forest Reserve (Dec. 2021):

https://vimeo.com/657940029

Photographs – Puʻu Anahulu aerials (March 2016):

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/zrvmbefvqsk3gyjz6l83c/ALthM0XKozQ1buq1XC4iPx0?rlkey=apj4wnwdeh2r8eu6p7db11zcu&st=hqmaa75o&dl=0

Media Contact:

Ryan Aguilar

Communications Specialist

Hawaiʻi Dept. of Land and Natural Resources

[email protected]