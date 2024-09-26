Miss World Cayman Islands 2024-2025: Celebrating Purpose and Beauty Beyond the Surface

On October 26, 2024, at the ARC Camana Bay, Miss World Cayman Islands organization will crown Miss World Cayman Islands 2024-2025.

Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands , Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caymanian Entrepreneur and Director of Miss World Cayman Islands, Pamela Ebanks-Small is flipping the narrative. “This is a unique opportunity for local and global businesses to be part of an empowering movement, one that redefines beauty and promotes leadership and community impact. As the Minister of Tourism & Ports, I am honored to be a major sponsor for this upcoming event.”- Hon. Kenneth V. Bryan, MP, Minister of Tourism & Ports.

The upcoming Miss World Cayman Islands pageant is set to break the mold, redefining what it means to be a beauty queen.

On October 26, 2024, at the ARC Camana Bay, the organization will host Miss World Cayman Islands. The outgoing Miss World Cayman Islands Leanni Tibbetts will crown the winner of 2024-2025.

“These women represent not only grace and beauty but also a deep commitment to their communities, careers, and global impact. “ - Pamela Ebanks-Small, Director of Miss World Cayman Islands

Hon. Kenneth V. Bryan, MP, Minister of Tourism & Ports, Major Sponsor of the Miss World Cayman Islands Organization

Pamela Ebanks-Small, Director of Miss World Cayman Islands and former Miss Cayman Islands, has made it her mission to show that pageantry goes far beyond outward appearances. "This is about more than just a crown," she emphasizes. "It’s about empowering young women to pursue their dreams, serve their communities, and use their platforms for meaningful change. We want to challenge the outdated notion that beauty is just skin deep. Our contestants are purpose-driven leaders, each with a unique story and vision for the future."

Pamela Ebanks-Small, Director of Miss World Cayman Islands

A New Chapter for Cayman Islands Queens

In addition to crowning the Miss World Cayman 2024-2025, for the first time, the Miss World Cayman Islands pageant organization will feature Miss Supranational 2024-2025. These two beauty pageants will represent the Cayman Islands on the international stage. This milestone highlights the growth of the organization, which began in 2017 under Ebanks-Small’s leadership. The franchise has since

expanded to include Miss Supranational Cayman and Miss Teen World adding to the depth and diversity of opportunities for young Caymanian women.

Miss World Cayman Islands is more than just a beauty competition; it’s a not-for-profit organization aimed at creating leaders who can inspire change. Ebanks-Small’s vision is clear: "We want to change how pageantry is perceived, not just locally but globally. Our contestants are scholars, entrepreneurs, activists, and professionals, each with the power to inspire their peers and future generations."



This year’s contestants reflect a diverse array of passions, talents, and ambitions. These young women are not only intelligent and driven but are also deeply committed to making an impact on their communities.

-- Contestant #1: Jada Ramoon (26) from Bodden Town

Jada is an administrative professional at the Cayman Islands National Attractions Authority (CINAA) and is working toward completing her degree in Business Administration with a focus on Marketing. She also expanded her expertise by completing a non-credit course in Copyright Law through the University of Pennsylvania.

Contestant #1 - Jada Ramoon



-- Contestant #2: Linda Nahomi Duarte Rodríguez (23) from Cayman Brac

Linda holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Science and Arts from Honduras and is currently pursuing an Associate Degree in Business Administration at UCCI. She also serves as a dedicated Customer Service Representative at the Cayman Brac branch of Cayman National Bank, bringing her passion for helping others to her community every day.



Contestant #2 - Linda Nahomi Duarte Rodriguez



-- Contestant #3: Estefania (Steff) McDermot (23) from Cayman Brac



Steff is the owner and operator of a yacht lifestyle company, At Sea, and is also the project manager for a Virtual Reality Mangrove Experience with Sustainable Cayman. A maverick conservationist and entrepreneur, Steff is redefining environmental conservation.

Contestant #3 - Estefania (Steff) McDermot





-- Contestant #4: Angelina Brown (23) from West Bay

Angelina’s career spans customer service, the tourism industry, and administrative services. Her dedication to delivering exceptional service shines through in everything she does.

Contestant #4 - Angelina Brown



-- Contestant #5: Hailey Myles (25) from George Town



A professional pastry chef, Hailey holds dual Bachelor of Science degrees in Baking and Pastry Arts as well as Food Science. She brings her expertise and creativity to every unique dessert she creates.

Contestant #5 - Hailey Myles



-- Contestant #6: Erica-Simone Powell (23) from Bodden Town



Erica-Simone is a retail professional and Sunday School teacher pursuing a degree in Primary Education with a concentration in English literature. Her passion for teaching and literature is evident in her volunteer work and academic pursuits.

Contestants #6 - Erica-Simone Powell





-- Contestant #7: Ashley Lisayda Swaby (20) from West Bay



A Certified Healthcare Assistant, Ashley has three years of experience working across more than seven departments in the medical field. Her dedication to healthcare and her community is her driving force.

Contestant #7 - Ashley Lisayda Swaby





-- Contestant #8: Latecia Bush (22) from George Town



Latecia holds an associate degree in Social Sciences from UCCI and is pursuing her dream of becoming a lawyer. She also has aspirations to run for public office one day.

Contestant #8 - Latecia Bush





-- Contestant #9: Tracey Campbell (19) from Bodden Town



Tracey is currently pursuing a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration with aspirations of becoming a successful realtor. She also works part-time at Cayman’s first female-only gym, FitBabe.

Contestant #9 - Tracey Campbell





A Call for Sponsors with Purpose

Ebanks-Small is calling on sponsors who align with this broader vision. "We want partners who see the value in supporting not just a beauty pageant but a movement for young women to lead with purpose and integrity," she said. "This is a chance for businesses to associate with a cause that’s about more than appearances—it’s about empowering the next generation of Caymanian leaders."

In a world where beauty pageants often face criticism, especially in religious and conservative communities, the Miss World Cayman Islands organization is flipping the narrative. With the support of major sponsors like the Ministry of Tourism, the Ministry of Education, and F45 Training, the organization is proving that beauty can indeed have a purpose.



Empowering Beauty with Purpose: Miss World Cayman Teams Up with KISS PR Digital, a Global Leader in PR, SEO, and Branding, to Champion Leadership and Community Impact

Miss World Cayman is offering a unique opportunity for local and global businesses to join an empowering movement that redefines beauty by focusing on leadership and community impact. To support this initiative, Miss World Cayman has partnered with KISS PR Brand Story Public Relations, led by Qamar Zaman, a member of the Forbes Influencer Council, to build a powerful brand presence and promote this impactful cause. KISS PR is a leading PR company amplifies content for top organizations, including Manganese X Energy Corp. (TSXV: MN) (FSE: 9SC) (TRADEGATE: 9SC) (OTCQB: MNXXF) and the Cayman Islands Department of Economics. KISS PR has helped over 130,000 small businesses globally achieve media exposure and brand growth.

Join Us at the Grand Event

The Miss World Cayman Islands and Miss Supranational Cayman pageant, alongside the inaugural Miss Teen World Cayman pageant, will take place on October 26, 2024, at the ARC Camana Bay.

Tickets are available at ticketsplus.ky or through contestants and committee members.

For Pamela Ebanks-Small and the entire Miss World Cayman Islands organization, this is about celebrating the holistic beauty of Caymanian women—mind, body, and spirit. As Ebanks-Small says, "These young women are not just beautiful; they are driven, intelligent, and ready to make a difference."

For Media Inquiries:

Cayman Islands:

Pamela Ebanks-Small, Director

Miss World Cayman Islands

+1(345)938-0009

Global Media Inquiries: Jaci Patrick

T: 1-305-988-8664

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.