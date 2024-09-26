APRA releases intermediated general insurance statistics for June 2024
The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) has released its bi-annual intermediated general insurance statistics for June 2024.
The intermediated general insurance statistics publication provides an overview of intermediated general insurance placed with APRA-authorised general insurers, Lloyd's underwriters and unauthorised foreign insurers (UFIs).
The June 2024 intermediated general insurance statistics publication is available on the APRA website at: Intermediated general insurance statistics.
