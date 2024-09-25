Minister Agovaka held talks with Indonesia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs on expanding Solomon Islands and Indonesia bilateral cooperation.

Solomon Islands has registered its interest to broaden its partnership and bilateral cooperation with Indonesia in new areas.

Head of the Solomon Islands delegation to the 79th United Nations General Assembly and Minister of Foreign Affairs and External Trade Hon. Peter Shanel Agovaka and Her Excellency Mrs. Retno L.P Marsudi Minister of Foreign Affairs of Indonesia met in New York this week and discussed ongoing partnerships and new opportunities of mutual benefit.

Minister Agovaka registered Solomon Islands interest to engage in new areas, including facilitation of an air services agreement during a bilateral meeting with the Foreign Affairs Minister of the Republic of Indonesia, Her Excellency Mrs. Retno L.P Marsudi.

Foreign Minister Agovaka expressed, Solomon Islands hopes to improve direct connectivity with Indonesia and more people to people exchange with the proposed Air Service Agreement.

Both leaders also discussed proposed MoUs on Women empowerment and child protection.

Other areas covered during the bilateral meeting included reciprocal Visa waiver for ordinary passport holders, cattle and Oil Palm sector, Cooperation in education and culture, people to people exchange, trade, policing cooperation, sports and climate change.

Minister Agovaka acknowledged Indonesia’s funding assistance towards the multi- million-dollar Friendship Hall which has contributed immensely to Solomon Islands ability to host international sporting events and has greatly improved the face of Honiara city.

Solomon Islands relations with Indonesia is managed by the Embassy of Solomon Islands based in Jakarta.

