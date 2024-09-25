Solomon Islands and Rwanda formalize diplomatic relations.

Solomon Islands continue to gain the trust and confidence of more United Nations member states.

At the margins of the 79th United Nations General Assembly, Head of the Solomon Islands Delegation to this week’s United Nation’s General Assembly and the Minister of Foreign Affairs and External Trade Hon. Peter Shanel Agovaka and his counterpart from the Republic of Rwanda, Oliver J.P Nduhungirehe signed a joint communique formalising diplomatic relations between the two nations, marking a new chapter in bilateral relations.

The two leaders on behalf of their nations and people believe that today’s signing is a symbol of a lasting commitment to working together for a better future for Solomon Islands and the Republic of Rwanda.

Both leaders affirmed that the establishment of this diplomatic relations is the foundation for stronger future collaboration and mutual understanding between the Governments of Solomon Islands and Rwanda.

Solomon Islands welcomes cooperation in technological exchange or information-sharing in support of efforts towards a smooth transition out of its status as Least Developed Country, and can draw from Rwanda’s experiences moving from its conflict past to achieving a stable and prosperous nation.

As members of the Global South, Solomon Islands and Rwanda value this new relationship and believe in maintaining alliances for advocacy within multilateral institutions and look forward to future collaborations on areas of mutual interest.

As with Solomon Islands, Rwanda’s foreign Policy hinges on the pillars of Peace, security, stability and development cooperation.

