Red Moon Rising: Who Will Die Tonight – A Terrifying Tale of Survival and Sacrifice

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jenice Justin Jr. introduces Red Moon Rising: Who Will Die Tonight, a chilling thriller set in 1975 in the village of Forest Mountain. Published on Amazon Kindle, this gripping novel explores a terrifying force that haunts the villagers, set just after the Vietnam War. Released on January 10, 2024. Red Moon Rising promises to leave readers on edge.

About the book:

The story begins with a mysterious fog creeping into the village, signaling the arrival of a deadly creature that lurks within. Soldiers who return from the Vietnam War must face an unknown force that hunts under the cover of darkness, taking one victim each night. As their peaceful village turns into a battleground, the men must decide who among them will face the creature that seems unstoppable. Fear grips the town as villagers are forced to burn their homes to ward off the evil, yet the terror never ceases. With each failed attempt to kill the beast, the men grow desperate, knowing that survival depends on their ability to outsmart the creature, one of many that threaten to destroy them all.

About the Author:

Jenice Justin Jr. captures the raw fear and bravery of a small community fighting for survival. Red Moon Rising: Who Will Die Tonight is a thrilling tale of courage, loss, and determination in the face of unimaginable horror. Don't miss your chance to experience this heart-pounding novel.

Availability:

Dive into the suspense and survival of Red Moon Rising: Who Will Die Tonight, available now on Amazon Kindle! Get your copy today and join the fight against the unknown!



Book Link: https://a.co/d/cpPgyzL

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.