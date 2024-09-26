Submit Release
NXP i.MX 6 Series Processors Join Longevity Program, Extending Lifecycle of Forlinx SoM Products

NXP's Product Longevity Program

NXP i.MX 6 series processors are included in the Long-Term Supply Program, extending the supply period of Forlinx Embedded's SoM boards.

GERMANY, September 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recently, NXP (NXP Semiconductors) announced that its i.MX 6 series processors have been added to the "Product Longevity Program," extending the lifecycle of various processor models by 10 to 15 years. This decision aims to ensure a long-term stable supply of chips for customers' embedded products.

As a gold partner of NXP, Forlinx Embedded has also announced that the supply lifecycle of its SoM products based on the i.MX 6 series processors will be similarly extended. Forlinx currently offers seven SoM products based on this series, widely used in fields such as artificial intelligence, industrial IoT, medical equipment, and more.

NXP's Product Longevity Program means that the company will support these products for at least a specified period, with the possibility of extending the supply duration in special cases. A representative from Forlinx Embedded stated, "We are committed to providing our customers with high-quality, stable product support to meet the ever-changing market demands."

The implementation of this program will offer customers greater assurance when selecting SoM products, helping them accelerate project development and time-to-market.

For more information, please visit www.forlinx.net or contact sales@forlinx.com.

