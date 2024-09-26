Governor Newsom announces appointments 9.25.24

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Fidencio Guzman, of Imperial, has been appointed Warden at Centinela State Prison, where he has served as Acting Warden since 2023, was Chief Deputy Warden from 2021 to 2023 and was Correctional Administrator from 2018 to 2021. Guzman held several positions at Chuckawalla Valley State Prison from 2009 to 2018, including Correctional Administrator, Captain, Correctional Counselor II Specialist and Lieutenant. He was a Sergeant at Centinela State Prison from 2006 to 2009. Guzman served as a First Lieutenant in the California Army National Guard from 2002 to 2009. He was a Correctional Counselor I at Calipatria State Prison from 2003 to 2004, where he was a Correctional Officer from 1999 to 2003 and 2004 to 2006. Guzman earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology from California State University, San Diego. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $193,524. Guzman is a Republican.

Edward Borla, of Paso Robles, has been appointed Warden at the Correctional Training Facility, where he has served as Acting Warden since 2023. Borla was Correctional Administrator at Salinas Valley State Prison from 2015 to 2023. He was a Captain at the Correctional Training Facility from 2012 to 2015. Borla was a Correctional Lieutenant at Avenal State Prison from 2008 to 2012. He held multiple positions at California Men’s Colony from 1997 to 2008, including Correctional Sergeant, Correctional Lieutenant and Correctional Officer. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $193,524. Borla is a Republican.

Allison Ganter, of Davis, has been appointed In-Custody Death Review Director at the Board of State and Community Corrections, where she has been Deputy Director since 2014 and was Field Representative and Compliance Monitor from 2000 to 2014. Ganter was a Correctional Facility Specialist at the New York Commission of Correction from 1999 to 2000 and Assistant to the Chairman there from 1997 to 1999. She was a Staff Training Assistant and Legislative Aide in the New York State Assembly from 1995 to 1997. Ganter earned a Master of Arts degree in Criminal Justice and a Bachelor of Arts degree in English from the University at Albany, State University of New York. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $186,876. Ganter is a Democrat.

Jennifer Branning, of Susanville, has been appointed to the Board of State and Community Corrections. Branning has been Chief Probation Officer of Lassen County since 2013. She was President of the Chief Probation Officers of California in 2023 and is a member of Lassen Crime Stoppers. Branning earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Applied Studies from California State University, Dominguez Hills. This position requires Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Branning is registered without party preference.

Karen Lai, of Berkeley, has been appointed to the Board of State and Community Corrections. Lai has been a Physician at Traditions Behavioral Health since 2019. She was a Resident and Fellow Physician at the University of California, Los Angeles from 2014 to 2019. Lai was a Doris Duke Clinical Research Fellow at the University of California, San Francisco from 2010 to 2011. She was a Sal Romano Research Fellow at Rutgers University from 2007 to 2008. Lai was a Stanford Public Interest Network Fellow at MetroPlus Health Plan Inc. from 2006 to 2007. She is a member of the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry and the California Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry. Lai earned a Doctor of Medicine degree from Duke University, a Master of Public Health degree from the University of California, Los Angeles and Master of Science and Bachelor of Science degrees in Biomechanical Engineering from Stanford University. This position requires Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Lai is a Democrat.