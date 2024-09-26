Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,359 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,239 in the last 365 days.

Governor Newsom issues legislative update 9.25.24

News SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:Fidencio Guzman, of Imperial, has been appointed Warden at Centinela State Prison, where he has served as Acting Warden since 2023, was Chief Deputy Warden from 2021 to 2023 and was...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Governor Newsom issues legislative update 9.25.24

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more