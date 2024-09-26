CGT Global CEO Cate Spears joins Light the Night to raise awareness and funds for blood cancer research alongside survivors, supporters, and sponsors.

FOLSOM, CA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- CGT Global CEO Cate Spears Participates in Light the Night in Support of Blood Cancer Research:Cate Spears Joins the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s Annual Walk to Raise Funds and Awareness for Blood Cancer PatientsCGT Global, a leader in cell and gene therapy solutions, proudly announces that its CEO, Cate Spears, will participate in this year’s Light the Night event, organized by the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS). This annual event, held on Thursday, September 26, 2024, at Washington Park in Denver, CO, brings together supporters, survivors, and loved ones to raise awareness and funds for blood cancer research and patient support.“As a company dedicated to advancing medical research in the field of cell and gene therapy, we are honored to support efforts like Light the Night that align with our mission of improving lives,” said Cate Spears. “I am excited to walk alongside survivors, patients, as well as incredible sponsors like Terumo Blood & Cell Technologies as we raise awareness and funding for life-saving cancer research.”At CGT Global, supporting groundbreaking research for treating blood-borne cancers like Leukemia and Lymphoma is central to its mission, and the company is committed to making an impact in the healthcare community. By participating in Light the Night, CGT Global aims to demonstrate its dedication to both scientific advancement and improving patient outcomes.At Light the Night, participants gather for an evening walk while carrying illuminated lanterns representing their role in the fight against blood cancer: red for supporters, white for survivors, and gold in memory of loved ones lost. The event includes an opening ceremony, where survivors and caregivers share their stories and moments of reflection. Attendees walk together in unity, creating a powerful atmosphere of hope and remembrance. Fundraising efforts during and up to the event support research and patient services for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.CGT Global encourages others to join or support the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society by participating in the walk or making a donation to Light The Night through Cate/CGT Global's Fundraising Page . All donations through this link will go directly towards benefiting the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and their mission._________________________________________________________________________________For media inquiries, please contact: press@cgt.global

