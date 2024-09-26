Atticus Publishing Proudly Presents 'The Heights of Mountains' by Guy Franks

A Riveting Tale of Ambition, Betrayal, and Redemption

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dive into the tumultuous world of Silicon Valley during the Dot-com boom with Atticus Publishing's latest offering, " The Heights of Mountains " by Guy Franks . This novel, rooted in true events, captures the dramatic rise and fall of CrestPoint Communications—a narrative of ambition, betrayal, and redemption that mirrors the storied epoch it portrays.Set against the backdrop of the late 1990s technology rush, "The Heights of Mountains" tracks the meteoric ascent and the harrowing descent of a promising startup. From a modest studio apartment to the pinnacle of initial success, the story unfolds through the lives of vivid characters like Marty Madrid, the visionary CEO, Russ Chappel, the charming sophisticate, and Gwen Novak, the ambitious outsider turned president. Their intertwined destinies paint a portrait of a time known for its groundbreaking technology and its extravagant excesses. This novel offers not just a corporate saga but also a deep, reflective look at the personal costs of ambition and the quest for something greater amidst the corporate melee.Minnesota-born and San Francisco Bay Area-raised, Guy Franks has crafted a rich literary career with a portfolio spanning historical fiction and short stories. His previous works include "Beggar King," "Railhead," and "A Midsummer Madness." Franks brings to his writing a deep understanding of narrative depth and historical context, influenced by his personal experiences in Oregon, where he now lives with his wife, two children, and five grandchildren.Beyond the corporate battles and personal rivalries, "The Heights of Mountains" offers a story of redemption, love, and spiritual enlightenment, asserting the enduring human spirit against the odds of monumental challenges."The Heights of Mountains" is now available for purchase at major booksellers, including Barnes & Noble and Amazon. Readers can also visit https://www.guyserbooks.com/ for more information and to order signed copies directly from the author.Atticus Publishing invites readers to immerse themselves in the highs and lows of a bygone era through the lens of "The Heights of Mountains," promising a narrative as enlightening as it is entertaining.

