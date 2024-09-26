First Ever 'Affrilachia Summit' Set to Honor Black Arts in Appalachia

Held October 1 & 2, 2024, this groundbreaking convening will celebrate and uplift the work of Black artists and activists across the Appalachian region.

MOUNT STERLING, KY, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Gateway Regional Arts Center (GRAC) is thrilled to announce the first-ever Affrilachia Summit, a two-day celebration of Black arts, culture, and history in Appalachia. Held on October 1-2, 2024, this landmark event will bring together some of the most influential voices in the Affrilachian arts movement to explore the past, present, and future of Black creativity in the Appalachian region. The Summit will feature renowned artists, performers, and scholars, offering a dynamic platform for critical conversations and artistic expression.

The Affrilachia Summit is headlined by Frank X Walker, the celebrated poet who coined the term "Affrilachia," and will also feature Martha Redbone, celebrated for her fusion of Appalachian folk and Native American music, as well as Malcolm Davis, who will perform a site-specific piece on Monk Estill, the first freed slave in Kentucky. Additionally, Marie T. Cochran of the Affrilachian Artists Project will share insights into the evolving landscape of Black art in Appalachia, alongside a host of other prominent voices in the arts and cultural sector.

Jordan Campbell, Executive Director of GRAC, shared his excitement about the event: "The Affrilachia Summit represents a profound moment for our region, as we work to celebrate the immense contributions of Black artists to Appalachian culture. This Summit will be a space for meaningful dialogue, artistic expression, and the forging of a more inclusive future for the arts in Appalachia."

The Affrilachia Summit is made possible through generous funding from the Berea Appalachian Fund, Americans for the Arts, Race Forward, The Cultural Week of Action, National Endowment for the Arts, The Terra Foundation for American Art, and numerous private donors and sponsors. Registration for the event is free and open to the public, with performances, panels, and workshops scheduled throughout both days. Meals and snacks will also be provided free of charge to participants.

For more information, visit AffrilachiaSummit.org.

