9th Circuit en banc panel reverses its first-to-file rule in false claims case

To bring its caselaw into alignment with the U.S. Supreme Court, an en banc 9th Circuit panel overruled its own precedents and revived a qui tam lawsuit by two former Kaiser Permanente employees who had not filed first.

