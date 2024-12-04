2024 Santa Claus Wish List Hotline Now Open: Call 980-HI-SANTA

Call Santa's Phone Number

Santa’s 2024 Hotline is Open: Children From Around The World Are Calling In!

Make sure to call early to get your wish list to Santa” — Elf Charlie

NORTH POLE, AK, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The holiday season is officially here, and Santa Claus is busier than ever! North Pole Communications, LLC is delighted to announce that Santa’s 2024 Hotline is now open and already buzzing with excitement. Families across the country are dialing 980-HI-SANTA (980-447-2682) to leave their Christmas wish lists and share holiday cheer directly with the jolly man in red.This cherished tradition has brought holiday magic to homes across the globe. Last year alone, Santa’s hotline received over 1,000,000 calls from children eager to share their Christmas wishes. And this year, it’s shaping up to be even busier! Every child who leaves a message also receives a personalized response from Santa himself, creating memories that will last a lifetime."For over a decade, we’ve been helping Santa connect with children, and every year the magic grows," said Elf Sparkles, spokesperson from North Pole Communications. "Hearing from children around the world is one of Santa’s greatest joys, and we’re thrilled to make that possible again this holiday season."The hotline is part of Santa’s broader effort to spread holiday cheer, spearheaded by TalkToSanta.com . Since 2014, the website has been a trusted hub for magical experiences like personalized voice messages, live video chats, and Santa’s exclusive Nice List Club.How to Call Santa Dial 980-HI-SANTA or 980-447-2682.Leave your wish list and a cheerful message for Santa.Await a magical response directly from Santa!Parents and children are encouraged to call early, as the hotline gets busier closer to Christmas Day. Don’t miss the chance to share your Christmas wishes and hear back from Santa Claus!About North Pole Communications, LLCSince 2014, North Pole Communications, LLC has been Santa’s official communication provider, bringing the magic of Christmas to families worldwide. From Santa’s hotline to live video chats and personalized voice messages, North Pole Communications helps create unforgettable holiday memories for children and their families.

Leave Your Wish List For Santa

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.