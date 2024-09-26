Former CIA and FBI Director Gifts Congress with Book about Character

Senator Susan Collins and Senator Mark Kelly receive "Character Matters" from author, Jean Becker, and retired FBI and CIA Director, William Webster Congressman Gregory Meeks and Congressman Michael McCaul visit with Judge William Webster before receiving their copies of "Character Matters" Jean Becker and Judge William Webster in The Capitol Rotunda

100 year-old Judge William Webster and Civil Dialogues Co-Founder Jean Becker Present Book to Bipartisan Congressional Leaders on Capitol Hill

TX, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Capitol Hill earlier this week, one of America's finest public servants, Judge William Webster, presented a bipartisan group of Members of Congress with copies of " Character Matters ...and Other Life Lessons from George H.W. Bush." The former Director of the CIA and FBI, now 100 years old, is giving all 535 Members of Congress a copy of the book written by Jean Becker , former chief of staff to President Bush during his post-presidency.In his letter to Members of Congress, enclosed in each book, Webster writes, "I appeal to you as a leader of our country to do all you can to lead by example and to show others that collaboration, cooperation, and yes, character does matter in what we do as a nation."Webster was warmly received by Senator Susan Collins (R-Maine), Senator Mark Kelly (D-Arizona), Congressman Michael McCaul (R-Texas) and Congressman Gregory Meeks (D-New York) as he and Becker personally delivered copies of the book. In between votes, several Members of both Houses took a moment to greet Judge Webster and thank him for his service to the nation.Becker, NY Times best-selling author and co-founder of the democracy initiative, Civil Dialogues , calls Webster "one of my true heroes." She was shocked when Webster reached out after reading "Character Matters" and said he'd decided that every Member of Congress could benefit from some of President Bush's wisdom as they help guide our nation through these difficult times. Becker worked with Webster's wife, Lynda, and the staffs of Senator Collins and Congressman McCaul to coordinate the giveaway.Here's another excerpt from Webster's letter to each Member of Congress.“Most of the presidents I served exhibited extraordinary character. I consider my good friend, President George H.W. Bush, among them. He accomplished much on the international stage because he was trusted. And domestically, at his own political peril, he chose to do what was right for the country instead of what would best benefit him personally and politically … With the time on earth I have remaining, I will do all I can to encourage our fellow citizens to return to the civility we once enjoyed. Yes, we disagreed on many things and should continue to do so—but without animus. My profound hope and prayer for our country is that we can return to being a people and country the world respects.”

Senate "Character Matters" Book Presentation

