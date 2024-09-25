FEMA To Hold Public Event in Flatwoods To Assist Survivors

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Homeowners and renters affected by May 21-27 severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes, landslides and mudslides are invited to Flatwoods Senior Center to meet with FEMA face to face. Disaster survivors can talk with FEMA experts to ask questions and learn everything they want to know about federal disaster assistance.

FEMA, other federal agencies and local resources will be on hand to provide one-on-one assistance. Applicants who want to understand their FEMA letter, receive help with applications and appeals, or learn about contract estimations, repairs and new builds are encouraged to get their questions answered at this event.

If weather permits, this event will be held at the following location:

Flatwoods Senior Center, 2513 Reed St., Flatwoods, KY 41139

Sept. 27, 10 a.m.–7 p.m. ET; and

and Sept. 28, 9 a.m.–5 p.m. ET.

FEMA programs are accessible to people with disabilities and others with access and functional needs.

For the latest information on Kentucky’s recovery from the May 21-27 severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes, landslides and mudslides, as well as news releases, fact sheets and other helpful documents in multiple languages, please visit fema.gov/disaster/4804. Follow FEMA on X at x.com/femaregion4and at facebook.com/fema.