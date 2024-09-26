B&S Boarding and Grooming Kennels: Serving Avon’s Pet Care Needs Since 1974

Very understanding when we were running late from our vacation. The owner was willing to stay past closing time to make sure we could still pick up our pup. Would highly recommend!” — Ivette Gomora

AVON, IN, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- B&S Boarding and Grooming Kennels, LLC , a well-established pet boarding facility in the Indianapolis area, remains committed to providing professional boarding and grooming services for dogs, cats, and small animals. Conveniently located at 1388 North County Road 800 East in Avon, Indiana, B&S Kennels has been dedicated to providing a safe, comfortable, and caring environment for pets since 1974.Comprehensive Boarding Services for a Variety of PetsB&S Boarding and Grooming Kennels offers a wide range of pet boarding services in Avon to accommodate the unique needs of different pets. With 95 heated and air-conditioned indoor runs and covered outdoor runs, B&S Kennels ensures that dogs enjoy both comfort and safety during their stay. For feline friends, the facility provides 14 climate-controlled cat rooms, designed to offer a stress-free experience in a secure environment.Additionally, B&S Kennels extends its services to small animals, including guinea pigs, rabbits, ferrets, and sugar gliders, offering specialized care and attention tailored to these pets. The facility also features private daycare and individual playtime options to ensure that each pet receives the exercise and socialization they need.Professional Grooming Services Available for All PetsB&S Kennels, a popular spot for pet care , is proud to offer full-service grooming for all boarded pets and also accepts walk-in grooming appointments by arrangement. The experienced grooming staff at B&S Kennels is dedicated to maintaining the health and appearance of each pet, offering services that include bathing, brushing, trimming, and nail care.Serving Avon and Surrounding Areas with a Commitment to Pet Comfort and CareLocated near Avon, Brownsburg, Danville, Plainfield, and the greater Indianapolis area, B&S Kennels is dedicated to providing high-quality pet care that prioritizes the comfort, health, and happiness of each animal. The facility welcomes pet owners to visit for a tour and to meet the caring team who treat each pet like their own.Facility Hours and Contact InformationB&S Boarding and Grooming Kennels operates six days a week to accommodate pet owners' schedules. Business hours are Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., and Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Sunday hours are reserved for courtesy pick-ups and drop-offs from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. The facility is closed on holidays for pick-up and drop-off.For more information on boarding, grooming, and other pet care services offered by B&S Kennels, please contact (317) 272-2206 or visit their website https://bskennel.com/ About B&S Boarding and Grooming Kennels, LLC:Established in 1974, B&S Boarding and Grooming Kennels, LLC, is a trusted pet care facility located in Avon, Indiana. Offering comprehensive boarding services for dogs, cats, and small animals, as well as professional grooming, B&S Kennels is committed to ensuring the comfort, health, and happiness of all pets in their care. Serving Avon and the surrounding Indianapolis area, B&S Kennels provides a safe and welcoming environment for pets and their owners.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.