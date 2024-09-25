Submit Release
Scientific reviewers from across globe encouraged to participate in landmark environmental report

Ending food waste starts with you

Public and private entities as well as consumers from across the food systems, must work to cut food loss and waste to enhance the use of natural resources, mitigate climate change and support food security and proper nutrition for all. The International Food Loss and Waste: Get Involved guide offers key messages, facts and figures, and actions that stakeholders can take to help reduce food loss and waste.

