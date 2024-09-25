RCP responds to Balance's alcohol harm reduction blueprint

Professor Sir Ian Gilmore, RCP’s special adviser on alcohol, said:

"The UK faces a growing public health crisis, with over 10,000 deaths directly due to alcohol annually. The toll on individuals, society, and the economy continues to rise, demanding immediate and decisive government action.

“It's critical that steps are taken to better inform the public about the dangers of alcohol. Public awareness campaigns, clearer labelling on alcohol products, and the introduction of minimum unit pricing are essential measures to reduce excessive drinking and its associated risks. Additionally, limiting alcohol marketing, particularly to protect vulnerable groups like children, is key.

“Investing in early intervention and support for those most at risk is crucial for long-term prevention. Policymakers must also resist the often-underhand influence of the alcohol industry and ensure that public health is placed above commercial interest. Failure to act now will only lead to greater costs for public health, productivity, and the economy.”