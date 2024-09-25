Governor Newsom requests Presidential Major Disaster Declaration to support communities recovering from Park and Borel fires

SACRAMENTO – Moving to support the ongoing recovery from July wildfires in Kern, Butte and Tehama counties, Governor Gavin Newsom has requested a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration to further assist recovery efforts in communities impacted by the Park and Borel fires.

These wildfires both ignited on July 24, 2024, in connection with an extreme heat event in California. The Park Fire burned 429,603 acres, destroyed 709 structures and became the fourth largest wildfire in California history. The Borel Fire burned 59,288 acres and destroyed 223 structures, including the town of Havilah.

The Major Disaster Declaration request includes FEMA Individual Assistance and Hazard Mitigation programs, as well as U.S. Small Business Administration Disaster Loans and U.S. Department of Agriculture Emergency Loans for residents and businesses affected in Butte, Tehama and Kern counties.

A copy of the Major Disaster Declaration request can be found here.