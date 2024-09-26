Following a Successful Film Festival Run, Critically Acclaimed MY PARTNER Now on Major VOD Streaming Platforms

"My Partner" Poster L-R: Jayron Muñoz (Edmar), Kaipo Dudoit (Pili), Bryant de Venecia (Cedric), Kaleo Pinto (Kona), Dan Francis Rodriguez (Zack) L-R: Kaipo Dudoit (Pili), Jayron Munoz (Edmar)

Worlds Collide in Tender ‘Boys’ Love’ Feature Film, Starring Newcomers Jayron Muñoz & Kaipo Dudoit, Soon to be Seen in Disney’s Upcoming Remake of Lilo & Stitch

The film ... [has a] rich, diverse fabric ... a light-hearted romance ...” — Bradley Gibson, Film Threat

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The festival favorite, "My Partner," a tender Boys’ Love coming-of-age tale—the final film to shoot on location in Lahaina, Hawaiʻi, prior to the devastating fire in 2023—is now available on major streaming VOD platforms.The film stars native Hawaiian Kaipo Dudoit and Filipino Jayron Muñoz in their debut feature film roles, with Dudoit now set to star in Disney’s upcoming live-action remake of the hit 2002 animated movie, "Lilo & Stitch.""My Partner" is KSG Films’ first “Boys’ Love” feature film. Boys’ Love began as a Japanese literary genre that crossed over and was popularized in manga during the 1980-90s, then spread in popularity across Asia. Today, Boys’ Love has a world-wide following with "The Economist" recently comparing its popularity to K-pop."My Partner"—produced and filmed entirely in Hawai’i—features a traditional Hawaiian and island music soundtrack. Grappling with many of the cultural and social issues facing the people of Hawai’i today, "My Partner" is a time capsule picture of historic Lahaina, Hawaiʻi, sadly lost to fire. The film production recognized the practices of Hawai’i’s Kanaka host culture to ensure all aspects of the production would have a positive impact on Hawai’i and communities represented in the film.In "My Partner," two high school seniors in rural West Maui live in different worlds … but soon learn they aren't so different after all. Pili (Dudoit), an extroverted Hawaiian jock, and Edmar (Muñoz), a high-achieving, introverted Filipino gamer, are caught up in a rivalry between opposing senior class friend groups at Lahainaluna High School.The conflict comes to a head when Edmar's group catches Pili's group in the act of overfishing a native species in a restored fresh-water stream. Things heat up further when Pili and Edmar's social studies teacher assigns the boys to work on their semester project together.Despite protests and forced to work together, Pili and Edmar slowly learn that, despite appearances, they and their cultures have much in common, becoming closer as they spend time together—Pili learning about Filipino immigrants to Hawai'i and Edmar learning about Hawaiian culture and history. But things swirl out of control when their friends get into a battle.Distributed by Random Media, "My Partner" was produced by KSG Films and is the feature film debut of director Keli’I Grace, a native Hawaiian visual storyteller. The film was written by attorney Lance D. Collins, who grew up in Maui, is a leading advocate for local history and culture and is the series editor of 15 books about West Maui. Screenplay by Alexander Deedy and Sean Dunnington. Cinematography by Brock Ladd. Produced by Keli’I Grace and Jess T. Johnston.LOGLINE: In this tender Boys’ Love, coming-of-age story, cultures collide in rural Hawaiʻi when two teenage boys are forced to partner on a school project.English, Tagalog & Hawaiian With Subtitles // Not Rated // 99 MinutesFilm Festivals: "My Partner" won the Audience Award (Narrative) at the 2023 L.A. Asian Pacific Film Festival; the Outstanding Excellence Award (Romance) at the 2023 LGBTQ+ Unbordered International Film Festival; the Grand Jury Award at the 2023 Honolulu Rainbow International Film Festival; the Lily Tomlin Memorial Award at the 2023 San Antonio QFest LGBT International Film Festival; Best Foreign Film at the 2023 Mpumalanga International Film Festival (South Africa); and Honorable Mention, Made in Hawai’i (Feature) at the 2024 Hawai'i International Film Festival.The film also screened at the 2024 Hong Kong Lesbian & Gay Film Festival, 2024 DisOrient Asian and Pacific Islander American Film Festival (Oregon), 2023 KASHISH Mumbai Queer International Film Festival, 2023 BJX Bajio International Film Festival (Mexico), 2023 Golden Isles Film Festival, 2023 Palm Springs LGBTQ+ Film Festival, 2023 San Diego Filipino Film Festival, 2023 Indifest - Festival De Cinema Indígena De Barcelona, 2023 Twin Cities International Film Festival and the 2023 Beijing Queer International Film Festival.About KSG Films:KSG Films, founded by Keli’i Grace, is a premier video production company renowned for its innovative storytelling and high-quality visuals. Specializing in music videos, brand content and creative media, KSG Films is dedicated to crafting content with clear, intentional meaning, especially when it comes to cultural representation. The company places a strong emphasis on Hawaiian culture, ensuring that every project reflects its rich heritage with authenticity and respect. With a keen eye for detail and a commitment to excellence, Grace and the KSG team create compelling narratives that captivate and engage audiences across various platforms. Visit us online at: https://www.ksghawaii.com/film About Random Media:Random Media is a content company that acquires and distributes films on a worldwide basis through movie theaters, digital platforms, and cable, satellite, and television networks and in conventional brick and mortar retailers. Random Media is known for its commitment to building strong, supportive relationships with its filmmakers. The companies’ growing library includes such acclaimed films as Hoaxed, Frank vs. God, House by the Lake and Iron Brothers. Visit us online at: https://randommedia.com COMPLETE PHOTO SELECTION & OTHER MEDIA MATERIALS:REVIEW LINK AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST.INTERVIEWS AVAILABLE WITH: Kaipo Dudoit, Director Keli'i Grace and Writer Lance Collins

