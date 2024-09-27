Streamie AI Launches New TV Series & Movie Recommendation Platform

Streamie vs. Traditional Movie Recommendations

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Streamie AI ( www.streamie.ai ) announced today the launch of its new AI-powered movie and TV series recommendation platform. The service aims to address the growing issue of "decision paralysis" among streaming service viewers by providing personalized content suggestions based on users' explicit preferences and current mood.According to recent industry data, 70% of streaming viewers report difficulties in finding new content to watch, with most viewers spending over 15 minutes browsing recommendations from streaming services. Streamie's platform seeks to reduce this browsing time by utilizing a questionnaire system that gathers user preferences in approximately 60 seconds.Matthew Hakimi, CPO and Founder of Streamie, stated, "Streamie ensures that viewers aren't just passively receiving suggestions—they're actively curating their own entertainment experience, ensuring that every recommendation is relevant and personalized to their unique mood and taste."The platform's key features include:- A brief questionnaire to determine user preference- AI-powered recommendation algorithm- A "Suggest More Like This" feature- "Where to Watch" feature showing streaming availability- Plot summaries and trailers for recommended titles- Explanations for why each suggestion matches user preferences- Free trials to streaming servicesIn a survey conducted among early users during the platform's soft launch in August 2024, 67% reported that Streamie recommended content they genuinely wanted to watch.The company has outlined plans for future enhancements, including advanced filters, recently released recommendations, verified reviews and ratings, and potential TV app integration.Streamie AI is currently available as a free service, accessible through its website. The platform aims to provide recommendations across multiple streaming services, potentially reducing search time for users by up to 87% while increasing the chances of discovering new content.For more information about Streamie AI and its services, visit www.streamie.ai About Streamie AIStreamie AI is a technology company specializing in AI-powered content recommendations for movies and TV series. The platform utilizes user preferences and artificial intelligence to provide quick, personalized suggestions across the users' streaming platforms.

