Andersen Material Handling Expands Clean Energy Commitment with Solar Panel Installation at Multiple Facilities

Andersen Material Handling announces one of the largest private solar projects in Oakland County, MI.

WIXOM, MI, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Andersen Material Handling (AMH), a leader in material handling solutions since 1960, announces the installation of advanced solar panel systems across three key locations in Southeast Michigan. The decision to commit to solar energy reflects AMH's commitment to sustainability, innovation, and operational efficiency, positioning the company as a forward-thinking provider for businesses seeking energy-efficient material handling solutions.The installations, completed by Michigan Solar Solutions, include rooftop solar grids at AMH’s Power Center in Walled Lake, their headquarters in Wixom, and their Integrated Systems Design (ISD) facility in Wixom. As one of the largest private solar projects in Oakland County, this initiative aligns with Michigan’s “Clean Energy Future Plan,” helping to meet the state's renewable energy goals while significantly reducing AMH's carbon footprint and energy costs.“We’re excited to take this step toward a leaner and greener future,” said Tom Campau, CEO of Andersen Material Handling. “These solar installations not only reduce our operational costs but also allow us to be a part of Michigan’s clean energy movement. It’s a win for the environment, our customers, and our long-term growth.”The solar panels will convert sunlight into electricity, providing AMH with consistent power while reducing reliance on the grid. The systems are designed to perform even during Michigan’s cloudy weather, generating power through diffused sunlight. By harnessing solar energy, AMH expects a notable reduction in energy costs while supporting statewide efforts to achieve 50% renewable energy by 2030.“This project is about more than just cost savings—it’s about leading by example,” added Bob O'Dette, COO of Andersen Material Handling. “As we help businesses optimize their material handling needs, it’s essential we incorporate innovative solutions like solar energy to remain competitive and optimize our energy consumption.”The installations are expected to provide a strong return on investment (ROI), with savings realized through both reduced utility costs and potential paybacks when surplus energy is generated. AMH remains committed to adopting technologies that enhance their operational efficiency and demonstrate their leadership in leaner, more sustainable business practices.For more information about Andersen Material Handling and its commitment to sustainability, visit www.andersenmaterialhandling.com About Andersen Material HandlingSince 1960, Andersen Material Handling has provided tailored solutions for warehouse, manufacturing, and distribution operations. With services and products ranging from forklifts and equipment, storage racking and conveyance, to fully integrated automation, Andersen Material Handling continues to lead the industry by delivering cutting-edge and energy-efficient technologies.

