Mycotoxin Testing Offered to Maryland Farmers 

ANNAPOLIS, MD (September 25, 2024) – The Maryland Department of Agriculture and the University of Maryland Extension is reminding Maryland farmers Mycotoxin (aflatoxin, fumonisin, vomitoxin, etc.) testing is offered at no cost to farmers for corn, wheat, oats, rye and other grains.  Screening includes testing for nitrate and prussic acid in forage and mycotoxins, all of which can have negative effects on livestock growth and performance. The program is a cooperative effort between the Department and Extension and testing is conducted by the department’s State Chemist Section.  

“The department offers many services to farmers through our programs, including this test that screens for these toxins,” said Maryland Department of Agriculture Secretary Kevin Atticks.  “I encourage farmers to take advantage of this testing to assist in assuring grains being sold in Maryland are safe” 

Farmers interested in testing should contact their local Extension office for assistance to ensure proper protocol for sample collection and preparation. Farmers will submit samples to Extension, who will facilitate transportation to the department. The State Chemist Lab will then analyze for aflatoxin, fumonisin, ochratoxin, T2H2 toxin, vomitoxin, and zearalenone and forage samples for either nitrates or prussic acid.  Results from the department will then be sent by Extension to farmers within 24-48 hours with guidance for interpreting the findings.

For more information please contact the Maryland Department of Agriculture’s State Chemist Tom Phillips at 410-841-2721 or via email, tom.phillps@maryland.gov. 

