Army Reserve warrant officer profile: WO1 attains top honor as distinguished honor graduate

Warrant Officer Paul Young, a newly pinned Warrant Officer in the Army Reserve, recently graduated from Warrant Officer Candidate School at Camp Atterbury RTI and Camp Nett RTI as part of Class 24-001 on April 28, 2024. Serving in his unit with distinction, WO1 Young exemplified the class motto, "Our Time Is Now," and earned the prestigious title of distinguished honor graduate. We recently interviewed him to share his experiences and insights from his journey.

Question: Good morning, WO1 Young. Congratulations on your recent graduation and being named the Distinguished Honor Graduate. That’s a significant achievement. How are you feeling about this accomplishment?

WO1 Paul Young: Good morning, thank you very much. I’m incredibly honored and proud to have been named the Distinguished Honor Graduate. It’s a testament to the hard work and dedication of not just myself, but also my peers and instructors who supported me throughout the program.

Question: As a Reserve Soldier, can you tell us about how the Army's changes during COVID-19 impacted your career progression and ultimately led you to pursue the Warrant Officer path?

WO1 Paul Young: Absolutely. The changes during COVID-19, particularly the progression requirements from SSG to SFC, prompted me to reevaluate my career trajectory. As an instructor, I saw National Guard Soldiers reclassing or attending ALC and then securing SLC slots before me, despite having more years of Time in Service (TIS) and Time in Grade (TIG), and consistently receiving "promote ahead of peers" evaluations on my NCOERs.

This disparity pushed me to consider new career paths, including direct appointment as a 38G and becoming a WO1 as a 420A.

Question: What made you ultimately decide to pursue the Warrant Officer route over the 38G direct appointment?

WO1 Paul Young: Initially, I leaned towards the 38G path because of my civilian experience in government coordination operations. However, the Army required four years of post-master's degree experience, despite my 15-year civilian career in the field. This led me to reconsider and compile a Warrant Officer packet instead.

Question: Can you tell us about the packet submission process and any challenges you faced?

WO1 Paul Young: The packet process was lengthy and required significant coordination. I worked with SFC Pamela Gray as my OANCO, but we had some communication issues that delayed my initial submission. However, we pulled everything together for the April 2023 proponent board. I received proponent board approval in July and USAR recommendation in September. The Warrant Officer Initial Military Training (WO IMT) team reached out to me even before I knew I was selected by USAR for approval. They were professional and extremely helpful throughout the process.

Question: What was your experience with the WO IMT team and what improvements do you suggest for the process?

WO1 Paul Young: The WO IMT team communicated effectively and answered all my questions promptly. However, the process could benefit from more mentorship and guidance from the OANCO. I recommend pairing applicants with a newly appointed warrant officer or CW2 to provide insights into the application process, WOCS, and beyond. I had to make a lot of phone calls and do my own research due to the limited exposure to Warrant Officers in my career, which could have been expedited with more guidance.

Question: How did you find the Warrant Officer Candidate School (WOCS)?

WO1 Paul Young: WOCS was the hardest school I have ever attended. The Training Advising and Counseling (TAC) officers demanded a lot from us, and for good reason. The changes in the Program of Instruction (POI) were challenging, but our instructors and TAC officers, including Mr. Prager, Mr. Cuillo, Mr. Soderberg, and Mr. Mottolo at the 169th RTI Camp Nett, CT, were instrumental in our success. They pushed us to give our best, which was a major factor in my attaining the Distinguished Honor Graduate.

Question: Now that you’ve graduated, what are your goals as a newly commissioned Warrant Officer?

WO1 Paul Young: My immediate goal is to apply the knowledge and skills I’ve gained to my new role and contribute effectively to my unit. Long term, I aim to continue my professional development and eventually mentor other soldiers who aspire to become Warrant Officers. I also hope to take on more leadership responsibilities and help drive innovation and improvement within our operations.