Car IQ Report Launches Revolutionary Car Reliability Ratings Tool Aggregating Real Owner Complaints

Automotive intelligence platform dedicated to empowering consumers with the knowledge they need to make more informed purchasing decisions.

Car IQ Report offers a tool that aggregates vehicle owner experiences reported to U.S. government agencies, providing car shoppers with valuable insights.

Our tool empowers consumers to make more informed choices and avoid potential pitfalls associated with purchasing a problematic or unsafe car.” — Christopher Raymond

MORGANTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Car IQ Report, an automotive information provider, has announced the launch of its new Car Reliability Ratings reporting tool. The platform utilizes data from the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to offer insights into vehicle safety, reliability, and value.Car IQ Report's system aggregates vehicle owner complaints reported to U.S. government agencies. By analyzing this data, the platform generates comprehensive scores for each vehicle, including detailed reliability ratings. This helps consumers make more informed decisions about their next vehicle purchase, based on the experiences of other owners.The platform allows users to explore model years with fewer reported problems, find vehicles with strong safety ratings, and compare up to three different vehicles. The information is intended to assist shoppers who wish to avoid vehicles with frequent warranty issues or safety concerns.For current vehicle owners, the tool provides insights into potential safety risks, recent recalls, and reported issues from other drivers. By identifying potential problems before a warranty expires, it offers a resource to enhance vehicle longevity and reliability.As the automotive industry continues to evolve with the growth of electric vehicles and advanced driver assistance systems, Car IQ Report aims to regularly update its data on emerging technologies. This ensures that consumers have access to the information needed to make informed, safe vehicle choices.

