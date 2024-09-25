Submit Release
Micron Technology, Inc. Reports Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year of Fiscal 2024

Achieved record data center revenue and NAND revenue in fiscal Q4

BOISE, Idaho, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU) today announced results for its fourth quarter and full year of fiscal 2024, which ended August 29, 2024.

Fiscal Q4 2024 highlights

  • Revenue of $7.75 billion versus $6.81 billion for the prior quarter and $4.01 billion for the same period last year
  • GAAP net income of $887 million, or $0.79 per diluted share
  • Non-GAAP net income of $1.34 billion, or $1.18 per diluted share
  • Operating cash flow of $3.41 billion versus $2.48 billion for the prior quarter and $249 million for the same period last year

Fiscal 2024 highlights

  • Revenue of $25.11 billion versus $15.54 billion for the prior year
  • GAAP net income of $778 million, or $0.70 per diluted share
  • Non-GAAP net income of $1.47 billion, or $1.30 per diluted share
  • Operating cash flow of $8.51 billion versus $1.56 billion for the prior year

“Micron delivered 93% year-over-year revenue growth in fiscal Q4, as robust AI demand drove a strong ramp of our data center DRAM products and our industry-leading high bandwidth memory. Our NAND revenue record was led by data center SSD sales, which exceeded $1 billion in quarterly revenue for the first time,” said Micron Technology President and CEO Sanjay Mehrotra. “We are entering fiscal 2025 with the best competitive positioning in Micron's history. We forecast record revenue in fiscal Q1 and a substantial revenue record with significantly improved profitability in fiscal 2025.”

Quarterly Financial Results
(in millions, except per share amounts)
 GAAP(1)   Non-GAAP(2)
FQ4-24 FQ3-24 FQ4-23   FQ4-24 FQ3-24 FQ4-23
               
Revenue $ 7,750   $ 6,811   $ 4,010     $ 7,750   $ 6,811   $ 4,010  
Gross margin   2,737     1,832     (435 )     2,826     1,917     (366 )
percent of revenue   35.3 %   26.9 %   (10.8 %)     36.5 %   28.1 %   (9.1 %)
Operating expenses   1,215     1,113     1,037       1,081     976     842  
Operating income (loss)   1,522     719     (1,472 )     1,745     941     (1,208 )
percent of revenue   19.6 %   10.6 %   (36.7 %)     22.5 %   13.8 %   (30.1 %)
Net income (loss)   887     332     (1,430 )     1,342     702     (1,177 )
Diluted earnings (loss) per share   0.79     0.30     (1.31 )     1.18     0.62     (1.07 )
                                       


Annual Financial Results
(in millions, except per share amounts)
 GAAP(1)   Non-GAAP(2)
FY-24 FY-23   FY-24 FY-23
           
Revenue $ 25,111   $ 15,540     $ 25,111   $ 15,540  
Gross margin   5,613     (1,416 )     5,943     (1,196 )
percent of revenue   22.4 %   (9.1 %)     23.7 %   (7.7 %)
Operating expenses   4,309     4,329       4,008     3,623  
Operating income (loss)   1,304     (5,745 )     1,935     (4,819 )
percent of revenue   5.2 %   (37.0 %)     7.7 %   (31.0 %)
Net income (loss)   778     (5,833 )     1,472     (4,862 )
Diluted earnings (loss) per share   0.70     (5.34 )     1.30     (4.45 )
                           

Investments in capital expenditures, net(2) were $3.08 billion for the fourth quarter of 2024 and $8.12 billion for the full year of 2024, which resulted in adjusted free cash flows(2) of $323 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 and $386 million for the full year of 2024. Micron ended the year with cash, marketable investments, and restricted cash of $9.16 billion. On September 25, 2024, Micron’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.115 per share, payable in cash on October 23, 2024, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on October 7, 2024.

Business Outlook

The following table presents Micron’s guidance for the first quarter of 2025:

FQ1-25 GAAP(1) Outlook Non-GAAP(2) Outlook
     
Revenue $8.70 billion ± $200 million $8.70 billion ± $200 million
Gross margin 38.5% ± 1.0% 39.5% ± 1.0%
Operating expenses $1.211 billion ± $15 million $1.085 billion ± $15 million
Diluted earnings per share $1.54 ± $0.08 $1.74 ± $0.08
     

Further information regarding Micron’s business outlook is included in the prepared remarks and slides, which have been posted at investors.micron.com.

Investor Webcast

Micron will host a conference call on Wednesday, September 25, 2024 at 2:30 p.m. Mountain Time to discuss its fourth quarter financial results and provide forward-looking guidance for its first quarter. A live webcast of the call will be available online at investors.micron.com. A webcast replay will be available for one year after the call. For Investor Relations and other company updates, follow us on X @MicronTech.

About Micron Technology, Inc.

We are an industry leader in innovative memory and storage solutions transforming how the world uses information to enrich life for all. With a relentless focus on our customers, technology leadership, and manufacturing and operational excellence, Micron delivers a rich portfolio of high-performance DRAM, NAND, and NOR memory and storage products through our Micron® and Crucial® brands. Every day, the innovations that our people create fuel the data economy, enabling advances in artificial intelligence (AI) and compute-intensive applications that unleash opportunities — from the data center to the intelligent edge and across the client and mobile user experience. To learn more about Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU), visit micron.com.

© 2024 Micron Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. Micron, the Micron logo, and all other Micron trademarks are the property of Micron Technology, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding our industry, our strategic position, and our financial and operating results, including our guidance for the first quarter and full year fiscal 2025. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Please refer to the documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. These documents contain and identify important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those contained in these forward-looking statements. These certain factors can be found at investors.micron.com/risk-factor. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. We are under no duty to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform these statements to actual results.

(1) GAAP represents U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles.
(2) Non-GAAP represents GAAP excluding the impact of certain activities, which management excludes in analyzing our operating results and understanding trends in our earnings, adjusted free cash flow, and business outlook. Further information regarding Micron’s use of non-GAAP measures and reconciliations between GAAP and non-GAAP measures are included within this press release.


MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In millions, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
 
  4th Qtr. 3rd Qtr. 4th Qtr. Year Ended
  August 29,
2024 		May 30,
2024 		August 31,
2023 		August 29,
2024 		August 31,
2023
           
Revenue $ 7,750   $ 6,811   $ 4,010   $ 25,111   $ 15,540  
Cost of goods sold   5,013     4,979     4,445     19,498     16,956  
Gross margin   2,737     1,832     (435 )   5,613     (1,416 )
           
Research and development   903     850     719     3,430     3,114  
Selling, general, and administrative   295     291     219     1,129     920  
Restructure and asset impairments   1         4     1     171  
Other operating (income) expense, net   16     (28 )   95     (251 )   124  
Operating income (loss)   1,522     719     (1,472 )   1,304     (5,745 )
           
Interest income   131     136     134     529     468  
Interest expense   (136 )   (150 )   (129 )   (562 )   (388 )
Other non-operating income (expense), net   (7 )   10     9     (31 )   7  
    1,510     715     (1,458 )   1,240     (5,658 )
           
Income tax (provision) benefit   (623 )   (377 )   24     (451 )   (177 )
Equity in net income (loss) of equity method investees       (6 )   4     (11 )   2  
Net income (loss) $ 887   $ 332   $ (1,430 ) $ 778   $ (5,833 )
           
Earnings (loss) per share          
Basic $ 0.80   $ 0.30   $ (1.31 ) $ 0.70   $ (5.34 )
Diluted   0.79     0.30     (1.31 )   0.70     (5.34 )
           
Number of shares used in per share calculations          
Basic   1,108     1,107     1,095     1,105     1,093  
Diluted   1,125     1,123     1,095     1,118     1,093  
                               


MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In millions)
(Unaudited)
 
As of August 29,
2024 		May 30,
2024 		August 31,
2023
       
Assets      
Cash and equivalents $ 7,041   $ 7,594   $ 8,577  
Short-term investments   1,065     785     1,017  
Receivables   6,615     5,131     2,443  
Inventories   8,875     8,512     8,387  
Other current assets   776     1,297     820  
Total current assets   24,372     23,319     21,244  
Long-term marketable investments   1,046     775     844  
Property, plant, and equipment   39,749     37,926     37,928  
Operating lease right-of-use assets   645     660     666  
Intangible assets   416     413     404  
Deferred tax assets   520     597     756  
Goodwill   1,150     1,150     1,150  
Other noncurrent assets   1,518     1,415     1,262  
Total assets $ 69,416   $ 66,255   $ 64,254  
       
Liabilities and equity      
Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 7,299   $ 5,145   $ 3,958  
Current debt   431     398     278  
Other current liabilities   1,518     1,297     529  
Total current liabilities   9,248     6,840     4,765  
Long-term debt   12,966     12,860     13,052  
Noncurrent operating lease liabilities   610     609     603  
Noncurrent unearned government incentives   550     672     727  
Other noncurrent liabilities   911     1,049     987  
Total liabilities   24,285     22,030     20,134  
       
Commitments and contingencies      
       
Shareholders’ equity      
Common stock   125     125     124  
Additional capital   12,115     11,794     11,036  
Retained earnings   40,877     40,169     40,824  
Treasury stock   (7,852 )   (7,552 )   (7,552 )
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)   (134 )   (311 )   (312 )
Total equity   45,131     44,225     44,120  
    Total liabilities and equity $ 69,416   $ 66,255   $ 64,254  
       


MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In millions)
(Unaudited)
 
For the year ended August 29,
2024 		August 31,
2023
     
Cash flows from operating activities    
Net income (loss) $ 778   $ (5,833 )
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:    
Depreciation expense and amortization of intangible assets   7,780     7,756  
Stock-based compensation   833     596  
Provision to write down inventories to net realizable value       1,831  
Goodwill impairment       101  
Change in operating assets and liabilities:    
Receivables   (3,581 )   2,763  
Inventories   (488 )   (3,555 )
Accounts payable and accrued expenses   1,915     (1,302 )
Other current liabilities   989     (817 )
Other   281     19  
Net cash provided by operating activities   8,507     1,559  
     
Cash flows from investing activities    
Expenditures for property, plant, and equipment   (8,386 )   (7,676 )
Purchases of available-for-sale securities   (1,999 )   (723 )
Proceeds from maturities and sales of available-for-sale securities   1,794     1,591  
Proceeds from government incentives   315     710  
Other   (33 )   (93 )
Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities   (8,309 )   (6,191 )
     
Cash flows from financing activities    
Repayments of debt   (1,897 )   (761 )
Payments of dividends to shareholders   (513 )   (504 )
Repurchases of common stock - repurchase program   (300 )   (425 )
Payments on equipment purchase contracts   (149 )   (138 )
Proceeds from issuance of debt   999     6,716  
Other   18     95  
Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities   (1,842 )   4,983  
     
Effect of changes in currency exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash   40     (34 )
     
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash   (1,604 )   317  
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period   8,656     8,339  
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 7,052   $ 8,656  
 


MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.
NOTES
(Unaudited)
 
Inventories

In 2023, we recorded charges of $1.83 billion to cost of goods sold to write down the carrying value of work in process and finished goods inventories to their estimated net realizable values (“NRV”). The impact of inventory NRV write-downs for each period reflects (1) inventory write-downs in that period, offset by (2) lower costs in that period on the sale of inventory written down in prior periods. The impacts of inventory NRV write-downs are summarized below:
 
  4th Qtr. 3rd Qtr. 4th Qtr. Year Ended
  August 29,
2024 		May 30,
2024 		August 31,
2023 		August 29,
2024 		August 31,
2023
           
Provision to write down inventory to NRV $ $ $ $ $ (1,831 )
Lower costs from sale of inventory written down in prior periods       563   987   844  
  $ $ $ 563 $ 987 $ (987 )
 


MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES
(In millions, except per share amounts)
 
  4th Qtr. 3rd Qtr. 4th Qtr. Year Ended
  August 29,
2024 		May 30,
2024 		August 31,
2023 		August 29,
2024 		August 31,
2023
           
GAAP gross margin $ 2,737   $ 1,832   $ (435 ) $ 5,613   $ (1,416 )
Stock-based compensation   85     80     64     312     201  
Other   4     5     5     18     19  
Non-GAAP gross margin $ 2,826   $ 1,917   $ (366 ) $ 5,943   $ (1,196 )
           
GAAP operating expenses $ 1,215   $ 1,113   $ 1,037   $ 4,309   $ 4,329  
Stock-based compensation   (128 )   (137 )   (87 )   (509 )   (363 )
Restructure and asset impairments   (1 )       (4 )   (1 )   (171 )
Patent cross-license agreement gain               200      
Goodwill impairment           (101 )       (101 )
Litigation settlement                   (68 )
Other   (5 )       (3 )   9     (3 )
Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 1,081   $ 976   $ 842   $ 4,008   $ 3,623  
           
GAAP operating income (loss) $ 1,522   $ 719   $ (1,472 ) $ 1,304   $ (5,745 )
Stock-based compensation   213     217     151     821     564  
Restructure and asset impairments   1         4     1     171  
Patent cross-license agreement gain               (200 )    
Goodwill impairment           101         101  
Litigation settlement                   68  
Other   9     5     8     9     22  
Non-GAAP operating income (loss) $ 1,745   $ 941   $ (1,208 ) $ 1,935   $ (4,819 )
           
GAAP net income (loss) $ 887   $ 332   $ (1,430 ) $ 778   $ (5,833 )
Stock-based compensation   213     217     151     821     564  
Restructure and asset impairments   1         4     1     171  
Patent cross-license agreement gain               (200 )    
Goodwill impairment           101         101  
Litigation settlement                   68  
Other   5     3     7         32  
Estimated tax effects of above and other tax adjustments   236     150     (10 )   72     35  
Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ 1,342   $ 702   $ (1,177 ) $ 1,472   $ (4,862 )
           
GAAP weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted   1,125     1,123     1,095     1,118     1,093  
Adjustment for stock-based compensation   12     13         16      
Non-GAAP weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted   1,137     1,136     1,095     1,134     1,093  
           
GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.79   $ 0.30   $ (1.31 ) $ 0.70   $ (5.34 )
Effects of the above adjustments   0.39     0.32     0.24     0.60     0.89  
Non-GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 1.18   $ 0.62   $ (1.07 ) $ 1.30   $ (4.45 )
 


RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES, Continued
 
  4th Qtr. 3rd Qtr. 4th Qtr. Year Ended
  August 29,
2024 		May 30,
2024 		August 31,
2023 		August 29,
2024 		August 31,
2023
           
GAAP net cash provided by operating activities $ 3,405   $ 2,482   $ 249   $ 8,507   $ 1,559  
           
Expenditures for property, plant, and equipment   (3,120 )   (2,086 )   (1,461 )   (8,386 )   (7,676 )
Payments on equipment purchase contracts   (22 )   (45 )   (26 )   (149 )   (138 )
Proceeds from sales of property, plant, and equipment   12     41     18     99     92  
Proceeds from government incentives   48     33     462     315     710  
Investments in capital expenditures, net   (3,082 )   (2,057 )   (1,007 )   (8,121 )   (7,012 )
Adjusted free cash flow $ 323   $ 425   $ (758 ) $ 386   $ (5,453 )
 

The tables above reconcile GAAP to non-GAAP measures of gross margin, operating expenses, operating income (loss), net income (loss), diluted shares, diluted earnings (loss) per share, and adjusted free cash flow. The non-GAAP adjustments above may or may not be infrequent or nonrecurring in nature, but are a result of periodic or non-core operating activities. We believe this non-GAAP information is helpful in understanding trends and in analyzing our operating results and earnings. We are providing this information to investors to assist in performing analysis of our operating results. When evaluating performance and making decisions on how to allocate our resources, management uses this non-GAAP information and believes investors should have access to similar data when making their investment decisions. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures increase transparency by providing investors with useful supplemental information about the financial performance of our business, enabling enhanced comparison of our operating results between periods and with peer companies. The presentation of these adjusted amounts varies from amounts presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP and therefore may not be comparable to amounts reported by other companies. Our management excludes the following items in analyzing our operating results and understanding trends in our earnings:

  • Stock-based compensation;
  • Gains and losses from settlements;
  • Restructure and asset impairments;
  • Goodwill impairment; and
  • The estimated tax effects of above, non-cash changes in net deferred income taxes, assessments of tax exposures, certain tax matters related to prior fiscal periods, and significant changes in tax law. The divergence between our GAAP and non-GAAP income tax provision relates to the difference in our GAAP and non-GAAP estimated annual effective tax rates, which are computed separately.

Non-GAAP diluted shares are adjusted for the impact of additional shares resulting from the exclusion of stock-based compensation from non-GAAP income (loss).

MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP OUTLOOK
 
FQ1-25   GAAP Outlook   Adjustments   Non-GAAP Outlook
               
Revenue $8.70 billion ± $200 million      —            $8.70 billion ± $200 million
Gross margin 38.5% ± 1.0%     1.0% A   39.5% ± 1.0%
Operating expenses $1.211 billion ± $15 million     $126 million B   $1.085 billion ± $15 million
Diluted earnings per share(1) $1.54 ± $0.08     $0.20 A, B, C   $1.74 ± $0.08


Non-GAAP Adjustments
(in millions) 		   
       
A Stock-based compensation – cost of goods sold   $ 87
A Other – cost of goods sold     4
B Stock-based compensation – research and development     76
B Stock-based compensation – sales, general, and administrative     50
C Tax effects of the above items and other tax adjustments     3
      $ 220
 
(1)  GAAP earnings per share based on approximately 1.12 billion diluted shares and non-GAAP earnings per share based on approximately 1.14 billion diluted shares.
 

The tables above reconcile our GAAP to non-GAAP guidance based on the current outlook. The guidance does not incorporate the impact of any potential business combinations, divestitures, additional restructuring activities, balance sheet valuation adjustments, strategic investments, financing transactions, and other significant transactions. The timing and impact of such items are dependent on future events that may be uncertain or outside of our control.


Contacts:
Satya Kumar
Investor Relations
satyakumar@micron.com
(408) 450-6199

Erica Rodriguez Pompen
Media Relations
epompen@micron.com
(408) 834-1873

