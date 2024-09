Lifecore Biomedical to Participate at Upcoming Industry Conferences and Events

CHASKA, Minn., Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFCR) (“Lifecore”), a fully integrated contract development and manufacturing organization (“CDMO”), today announced that the company will participate at four upcoming industry events. Details of the company’s activities at these events are as follows:



Medical Aesthetic Injectable Summit 2024

Conference Date/Location: October 4-5, 2024, in Marbella, Spain

Details: Darren Hieber, Lifecore’s senior vice president of corporate development and partnerships, will participate in a roundtable discussion and the company will host meetings with existing and prospective customers and partners

Roundtable Topic: Filler Raw Materials

Roundtable Timing: 3:20 – 3:40 p.m. local time

CPHI Worldwide 2024

Conference Date/Location: October 8-10, 2024, in Milan, Italy

Details: Lifecore will have a significant business development and marketing presence, including hosting booth meetings with existing and prospective customers and partners.

21st Annual Parenteral Drug Association Universe of Pre-Filled Syringes and Injection Devices Conference

Conference Date/Location: October 22-23, 2024, in Phoenix, AZ

Details: Lifecore will have a significant business development and marketing presence, including hosting booth meetings with existing and prospective customers and partners

14th Annual Partnership Opportunities in Drug Delivery Conference

Conference Date/Location: October 28-29, 2024, in Boston, MA

Details: Ryan Swanson, Ph.D., Lifecore’s director of process development, will deliver a presentation as part of the event’s injectable formulations and technologies track, and the company will host booth meetings with existing and prospective customers and partners.

Presentation Title: Avoid Injectables Pitfalls: Five Early Considerations to Shorten Timelines and Reduce Costs Throughout Your Program

Presentation Timing: 5:15 – 5:30 p.m. Eastern on Monday, October 28

For booth information and links to event websites, consult https://www.lifecore.com/events/



About Lifecore Biomedical

Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (Nasdaq: LFCR) is a fully integrated contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) that offers highly differentiated capabilities in the development, fill and finish of sterile injectable pharmaceutical products in syringes, vials, and cartridges, including complex formulations. As a leading manufacturer of premium, injectable-grade hyaluronic acid, Lifecore brings more than 40 years of expertise as a partner for global and emerging biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies across multiple therapeutic categories to bring their innovations to market. For more information about the company, visit Lifecore’s website at www.lifecore.com .

