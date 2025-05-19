Aurora Spine Corporation Schedules Release of First Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Results

CARLSBAD, Calif., May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Spine Corporation (“Aurora Spine” or the “Company”) (TSXV: ASG) (OTCQB: ASAPF), a leader in spine and interventional spine technology that improves spinal surgery outcomes, today announced it will file its financial results with SEDAR for the first quarter fiscal year 2025 ended March 31, 2025, on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, sometime after market hours. The company will issue a press release reviewing its financial results for the first quarter on the morning of May 22, 2025 before market trading. Later that morning, management will host a conference call for investors at 11:00 am ET/8:00am PT to discuss the results.

First Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Conference Call Details

Date and Time: Thursday, May 22, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. ET / 8:00 a.m. PT

Call-in Information: Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing (844) 861-5497 or (412) 317-5794.

Webcast: Interested parties can access the conference call via a live webcast, which is available via the following link: https://app.webinar.net/4O85dp8dRGw .

Replay: A teleconference replay of the call will be available until May 29, 2025, at (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088, replay access code 7940866. Additionally, a replay of the webcast will be available at https://app.webinar.net/4O85dp8dRGw for 90 days.

About Aurora Spine

Aurora Spine is focused on bringing new solutions to the spinal implant market through a series of innovative, minimally invasive, regenerative spinal implant technologies. Additional information can be accessed at www.aurora-spine.com or www.aurorapaincare.com. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information that involves substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, most of which are beyond the control of Aurora Spine, including, without limitation, those listed under "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information" in Aurora Spine's final prospectus (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Forward-looking information in this news release includes information concerning the proposed use and success of the company’s products in surgical procedures. Aurora Spine cautions investors of Aurora Spine's securities about important factors that could cause Aurora Spine's actual results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements included in this news release. Any statements that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking and may involve estimates, assumptions and uncertainties which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ unilaterally from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that the expectations set out herein will prove to be correct and, accordingly, prospective investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release and Aurora Spine does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

Legal Disclaimer:

