Toyota Camry Hybrid Awarded Green Car Journal’s 2025 Green Car of the Year

Chevrolet Equinox EV, Dodge Charger Daytona, Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV, Volvo EX90, and Chevrolet BrightDrop also Honored Today with 2025 Green Car Awards

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Green Car Journal has awarded six prestigious 2025 Green Car Awards to environmentally positive models from Chevrolet, Dodge, Mitsubishi, Toyota, and Volvo. All highlight the importance of electrification in addressing efficiency and decreasing carbon emissions. Four award winners are powered exclusively by batteries, one is a gas-electric hybrid, and another champions plug-in hybrid power.“The automotive field is at a crossroads, and while it’s evident that buyers want more environmentally positive choices, those choices must speak to diverse needs and sensibilities,” said Ron Cogan, editor and publisher of Green Car Journal and GreenCarJournal.com . “Battery electric vehicles are top-of-mind with many who want to drive with a lower environmental impact, but increasingly, so are hybrids and plug-in hybrids. This year’s outstanding award winners and finalists reflect the wide range of new models that fill these needs.”Rising to the top to claim the coveted title of 2025 Green Car of the Year, Toyota’s all-new generation Camry is a stylish, highly efficient, and tech-rich evolution of Toyota’s popular mid-size sedan. The new Camry is available in front- or all-wheel drive and exclusively powered by Toyota’s fifth-generation Toyota Hybrid System, which delivers up to a combined 51 mpg and a driving range of 663 miles. Finalists for the award included the Honda Civic Hybrid, Honda CR-V e:FCEV, Tesla Model 3, and Volkswagen ID. Buzz.Taking 2025 Luxury Green Car of the Year honors is Volvo’s EX90, this automaker’s new electric flagship SUV. Along with its captivating design and all-electric operation, the U.S.-built EX90 features a high-tech cabin, a premium interior, three row seating, and a pair of twin-motor options delivering 402 to 510 horsepower. It features an electric driving range of 308 miles. Finalists included the Acura ZDX, Cadillac Optiq, Genesis Electrified GV70, and Polestar 3.The all-new Dodge Charger Daytona powers its way to recognition as Green Car Journal’s 2025 Performance Green Car of the Year. This brand’s first ell-electric model features an appealing muscular design, zero-emission electric drive with up to 670 horsepower, and the kind of image and muscle car performance that has long been a signature of the brand. Finalists included the Ford Mustang Mach-E Rally, Hyundai Ioniq 5 N, Porsche Macan EV, and Tesla Model 3 Performance.Honored as the 2025 Green SUV of the Year is the Chevrolet Equinox EV, a mainstream electric SUV offering a sporty design, a fun-to-drive nature, and an affordable point of entry for a great many buyers interested in going electric. It offers up to 319 miles of battery electric driving range in its standard front-wheel drive configuration. Dual motor all-wheel drive is also available. Finalists included the Dodge Hornet, Honda Prologue, Hyundai Santa Fe, and Kia EV9.Mitsubishi’s Outlander PHEV takes the magazine’s 2025 Family Green Car of the Year honor, the third time this automaker’s flagship plug-in hybrid model has been distinguished with this award. Its combination of attractive style, three row seating, Super All-Wheel Control for navigating all driving conditions, and PHEV operation make it ideal for family-friendly use as an EV around town or a hybrid on longer drives. Also vying for the award were the Kia Carnival, Lexus TX 550h+, Mazda CX-90 PHEV, and Toyota Grand Highlander Hybrid.Chevrolet BrightDrop earns the magazine’s 2025 Commercial Green Car of the Year award with its battery-powered BrightDrop 400 and 600 commercial vans. Now a Chevrolet product sold and serviced through Chevrolet’s commercial vehicle network, these electric vans aim at zero-emission delivery and feature a 159 to 272 mile electric driving range, depending on model and battery configuration. Finalists included the Ford E-Transit, RAM ProMaster EV, Mercedes-Benz Sprinter EV, and Rivian Delivery Van.A second round of 2025 Green Car awards in additional categories will be announced next month.ABOUT GREEN CAR JOURNALThe award-winning Green Car Journal has focused on the intersection of automobiles, energy, and environment since 1992. Widely recognized as the most important environmental awards in the automotive field over the past 20 years, the magazine’s Green Car Awards™ honor new, or nearly new, models that champion greater efficiency and environmental achievement.

