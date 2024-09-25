Cedar Hill, Lockhart State Parks Celebrate Deaf Awareness Week with Deaf Outdoors Day Events Sept. 28

Media Contact: TPWD News Business Hours , 512-389-8030

AUSTIN — On Sept. 28, Texas State Parks is partnering with the Texas Governor’s Committee on People with Disabilities to host Deaf Outdoor Day Events. Deaf Awareness Week celebrates the culture, history and rights of deaf people.

Events will take place 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Cedar Hill and Lockhart State Parks and will offer an array of activities including guided hikes and educational activities. American Sign Language interpreters will be available to assist as needed. The events are free, but participants must register by 5 p.m. Sept. 27. To register or find more information, visit the events page for Cedar Hill State Park and Lockhart State Park.