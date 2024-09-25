CITY OF ANGELS WOMEN’S FILM FESTIVAL ANNOUNCES OFFICIAL SELECTIONS AND 2024 ANGEL AWARD RECIPIENTS

City of Angels Women's Film Festival Alan Ball We are Guardians

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- City of Angels Women’s Film Festival is proud to announce their Official Selections and Angel Award Honorees for this year’s festival set to run October 10-13th at the Harmony Gold Theater on Sunset Blvd on the world-famous Sunset Strip.

City of Angels Women’s Film Festival is a four-day live event which celebrates diverse women’s stories both in film and in script format. Festival submissions from all over the world have skyrocketed in the last few years, as the festival continues to gain more distinction and popularity according to festival director, Lisa K. Crosato.

FEATURED SELECTIONS FOR THE 5th ANNUAL CITY OF ANGELS WOMEN’S FILM FESTIVAL INCLUDE: UNDERCOVER directed by Sue Thomson and narrated by Margot Robbie. UNDER COVER shines a light on a devastating reality – women over 50 being the fastest growing cohort experiencing homelessness in Australia.

The festival’s Opening Night film will be the highly regarded WE ARE GUARDIANS directed by Chelsea Greene, Rob Grobman, and Edivan Guajajara. Executive produced by Leonardo Di Caprio and Appian Way Productions and Random Good (festival alum). WE ARE GUARDIANS brings focus to “the diverse group of native people who endeavor to save what is left of the Brazilian Amazon. It dissects the economic drivers that fuel large-scale environmental destruction, while exposing the corruption.”

Some highlighted short films include THE SUIT, a poignant drama directed by Carol McCann and executive produced by Alan Ball. First time director Jenna Westfall’s WE NEED TO BE HEARD (short form doc) follows the women’s March of 2017 from Hartford CT to current rallies in 2024. UK based Italian director, Andrea M. Catinella’s gritty dramatic short THE INTERPRETER will also screen. Making cinematic history from Turkey, the screening of THE WINDOW, directed by Nabat Shir is a truly historic event — it marks the first time in history an "independent and neutral Turkmenistan" female director will have her world premiere in Hollywood. “The Window” a short film directed and written by Nabat, is a contemplative journey through the life of Vivian, where a window in her family home serves as a metaphor for the choices she makes.

City of Angels Women’s Film Festival’s OFFICIAL 2024 ANGEL AWARD RECIPIENTS include Academy Award, Golden Globe Award and Emmy Award winning writer/director/producer Alan Ball (AMERICAN BEAUTY, SIX FEET UNDER) and dame Joanna Lumley (ABSOLUTELY FABULOUS, WOLF OF WALL STREET).

COAWFF welcomes Shout Studios! Final Draft, Coverfly, and Apropos Productions UK back to their core family of Official Sponsors and partners. This year marks the first year of launching with Panavision who will be providing a 15K equipment grant for a camera rental package to the winning filmmaker with the Best Cinematography.

“We are thrilled to be able to award a deserving filmmaker with this wonderful opportunity for their next film with the Panavision grant and delighted with this new partnership opportunity.” says City of Angels Women’s Film Festival founder Lisa K. Crosato.

The Closing Night Red Carpet Awards Gala will be held at the Harmony Gold Theater at 7655 Sunset Blvd, LA. CA 90046. Ticket are now on sale to the public at Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/o/city-of-angels-womens-film-festival-34363020057

For more information visit: www.cityofangelswomensfilmfestival.com or questions may be directed to: coawff@gmail.com

