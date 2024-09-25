Submit Release
Cast your vote in the NUJ general secretary election

Ballot papers must be received by noon Monday 7 October to ensure your vote for the union’s next general secretary is captured.

An election process is underway, following Michelle Stanistreet's announcement to members earlier this year, advising she will be stepping down from her role as general secretary. Laura Davison, NUJ full-time official and Natasha Hirst, NUJ president, are standing for election.

Laura Davison 
Headshot of Natasha Hirst

Natasha Hirst 

All NUJ members who meet the following criteria are eligible to vote and encouraged to participate. You must be: 

Ballot papers have been sent to home addresses, please email [email protected] if you have not received yours. Don't miss your chance to elect the next general secretary of our union, return your ballot paper as soon as possible. 

The NUJ’s National Executive Council will endorse the successful candidate on Tuesday 8 October.

