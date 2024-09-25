Maryland Fishing Report – September 25

Bluefish, photo by Travis Long Little by little, summer is losing its grip on the Maryland landscape, with cooler nights and milder daytime temperatures. Fish feel it too, and they are feeding aggressively and putting on body stores for what lies ahead. A perfect example are the bluefish in the Chesapeake Bay that are large and fat.

Forecast Summary: September 25 – October 1 As we roll into “Rocktober,” expect cool, wet, breezy weather to highlight our fishing conditions this week in Maryland’s waters. Shorter daylight periods and cooler day-time air temperatures have cooled main Bay surface water temperatures to the lower 70s, with rivers running slightly cooler. Maryland’s part of the Bay continues to run fresher than average. In most places, expect areas with suitable amounts of oxygen – greater than 3 mg/l – to extend down to at least depths of 35 feet. The improving oxygen and water temperature conditions will continue to provide anglers with more opportunities to catch fish in shallower waters (as well as breaking fish) and the traditional places deeper in the water column such as channel edges, underwater points, hard bottom, and drop-offs. Expect average water clarity for most of the Maryland portion of the Bay. To see the latest water clarity conditions on NOAA satellite maps, check Eyes on the Bay Satellite Maps. Expect average flows for the Susquehanna River and some other Maryland rivers and streams. There will be above average tidal currents from Saturday through the rest of the week as a result of the upcoming new moon on October 2. Due to a low-pressure system parked off Maryland’s coast producing prolonged onshore winds, expect tides to be higher than normal for some of this week. As always, the best fishing areas could be further refined by intersecting them with underwater points, hard bottom, drop-offs, and large schools of baitfish. For more detailed and up-to-date fishing conditions in your area of the bay, be sure to check out Eyes on the Bay’s Click Before You Cast.

Upper Chesapeake Bay

The father and son fishing team of Bret and Bryson Demond caught some nice ones in an upper bay tributary recently. Photo courtesy of Bret Demond Anglers fishing at the Conowingo Dam pool saw limited flows from the dam early in the week, causing very calm conditions, with a power generation release midweek. Casting a mix of topwater, crankbaits and paddle tails continues to be a good way to target striped bass with the occasional smallmouth and largemouth bass thrown into the mix. At the mouth of the Susquehanna River, fishing for blue catfish is the major focus for anglers, and the good fishing also extends to the mouth of the Elk River and the other tidal rivers in the upper Bay. Fresh cut menhaden is one of the most popular baits, but there are many alternatives that anglers have found to be productive. Fishing for Chesapeake Channa – aka northern snakehead – has been good this month, and the fish have been feeding aggressively in the tributaries of the upper Bay. Casting a mix of topwater lures over and near grass is one of the best ways to catch them. Anglers fishing in the tidal rivers and out in the upper Bay should keep an eye out for floating debris this week. Extreme high tides often loosen logs and similar debris from the shores of the Bay and set them a drift. Anglers fishing for striped bass continue to focus their efforts in and around the mouth of the Patapsco River, the remaining piers of the Key Bridge, and Love Point. Live-lining spot along the channel edges is a very popular way to fish, as is drifting back towards bridge piers and the edges around the Love Point rocks. Jigging with soft plastic jigs along the same location is also working well. Anglers are also finding suspended striped bass near the mouth of the Chester River and main channel edges with the use of depth finders. White perch are still holding in their summer habitats this week but are more active due to cooling water temperatures. This is a good time to stock up on white perch filets, which freeze well for the winter months. Fishing with peeler crab, grass shrimp, bloodworms or small minnows near promising looking structure is always a good tactic. Docks and bridge piers, old piling fields, submerged rocks, shoals, and oyster bars all tend to hold white perch. Casting small spinnerbaits, spin jigs, spinners and small soft plastic jigs near promising looking shoreline structure is always a fun way to fish during the morning and evening hours. The Bay waters off Sandy Point State Park beach and the mouth of the Magothy River are two popular places to catch spot for live lining.