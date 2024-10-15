Flottweg Features Transformative Waste Management and Solids-Liquids Separation Technology at PACK EXPO International

The Sedicanter® combines the advantages of disc separators and decanter centrifuges.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Turning waste into CoProducts continues to be more important as our precious resource are reduced. Liquid solids separation advancements are improving the processing of waste for many industries, and Flottweg Separation Technology is at the cutting edge.

Learn more about transformative waste management and how Flottweg centrifuges provide sustainability and profitability for end users in a variety of industries (Food & Beverage, Chemical, Pharmaceutical, and others) by attending an educational presentation at PACK EXPO International 2024 on Nov. 3-6 at McCormick Place in Chicago. You can also talk to Flottweg experts and see a demonstration of the Sedicanter® at Booth #7653.

The Flottweg presentation “Transformative Waste Management: Sustainability & Profitability (Monday, Nov. 4, 10 a.m.) on the PACK EXPO Processing Innovation Stage (LU-7147) will be presented by Flottweg expert Bill Griffiths.

It focuses on the newest centrifuge technology for handling waste from fermentation, distilled products, plant protien, rendering, bio waste (fats or oils), as well as any juice, foods, or life science applications that involve liquid in the process.

“Focusing on waste management creates local economies,” says Griffiths. “Dryer solids result in less shipping costs and a high potential to recuperate sellable materials, in many cases. For non-sellable waste, dry waste can be used in local land application or compost. Any waste with oils or fats should be considered for further processing as they have the best potential for additional profits.”

Examples include fish oils, corn oils, and animal fats. These are also important feedstock for the growing efforts of creating sustainable fuels, especially for aircrafts.

PACK EXPO International brings together 45,000 attendees and 2,600 exhibiting companies with packaging and processing solutions for 40-plus vertical markets, many of which are also served by Flottweg solutions, including chemical, pharmaceutical, food & beverage, edible fats, oils & biofuels, and rendering.

Flottweg produces a special decanter centrifuge for soft, easy-flowing sediment. The Flottweg Sedicanter®, which will be on display in Booth #7653, separates solids from liquids. The solids consist of a soft to easy-flowing sediment. Soft or easy-flowing solids are difficult to process with a standard decanter. Only the patented Flottweg Sedicanter® achieves an optimal result. Thanks to its adjustable impeller, it achieves the best possible selectivity even with fluctuating feed rates.

The Sedicanter® combines the advantages of disc separators and decanter centrifuges. It clarifies the suspension in a similar way to a separator by providing an optimally clarified centrate. Like the decanter, it takes large quantities of solids at the inlet and produces dry solids (sediment) in the discharge.

Flottweg has been building the Sedicanter® for 20 years.

Flottweg Separation Technology, Inc is headquartered in Independence, KY and has more than $6 million in parts, rotating assemblies, and accessories to serve our clients’ immediate aftermarket needs. The in-house repair capability includes (but is not limited to) machining, balancing, welding, and sandblasting to ensure the fastest possible turnaround time and minimal production downtime for our customers. Flottweg is organized and positioned to provide aftermarket parts and service to customer sites within 24-48 hours.

