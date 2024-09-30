Dr. Simon Ourian Introduces Revolutionary Treatments to Restore Fullness to Faces Affected by Weight Loss Medications

Dr. Simon Ourian, M.D., Cosmetic Dermatology expert and founder of Epione Beverly Hills

Dr. Simon Ourian offers revolutionary treatments to restore facial volume lost from weight loss meds, using non-surgical solutions for natural, youthful results

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the popularity of weight loss medications continues to surge, more patients notice an unexpected side effect: a gaunt or hollow appearance on the face. Recognizing the growing concern, world-renowned cosmetic dermatology expert Dr. Simon Ourian has developed a groundbreaking series of treatments to restore lost facial volume and enhance natural beauty. These treatments specifically target individuals who have experienced facial hollowing due to medications commonly prescribed for weight loss.

Weight loss medications gained attention for their dramatic impacts. However, alongside the physical changes, many users report a sunken or aged appearance, notably in the cheeks and mid-face. This is commonly reffered to as "Ozempic Face".

Dr. Ourian's innovative technique focuses on non-surgical volume restoration and facial contouring, bringing proportion and vitality back to the face. His treatments combine the precision of dermal fillers, facial contouring, and skin-tightening techniques to restore natural fullness and rejuvenate the appearance.

"Weight loss medications have helped countless individuals achieve their health and wellness goals, but some of the aesthetic side effects, like facial hollowing, can be distressing," says Dr. Simon Ourian. "Our goal is to help patients look as vibrant as they feel, using advanced treatments tailored to each individual's unique needs."

Dr. Simon Ourian's treatment plans are built on a comprehensive evaluation of each patient's facial structure, skin condition, and overall goal. Dr. Ourian combines fillers with his Coolaser® technology to deliver a complete solution for reviving youthful volume, smoothing fine lines, and stimulating collagen production.

Patients can expect:

- Immediate Results: Visible improvements are often seen immediately after treatment.

- Natural-Looking Volume: Strategic filler placement rejuvenates natural contours, improving the patient's facial symmetry and vitality.

- Non-Surgical Approach: Patients enjoy a quick recovery and return to their daily activities with minimal downtime.

Dr. Simon Ourian has treated celebrities and individuals from around the world and is known for his meticulous attention to detail and personalized approach. Dr. Simon Ourian's treatments offer a refined, elegant solution to facial hollowing or "Ozempic Face".

To learn more about Dr. Ourian's treatments or to schedule a consultation, visit www.epione.com or call/text his clinic at (310) 651-6267

Dr. Simon Ourian is a top expert in cosmetic dermatology and the founder of Epione Beverly Hills. He offers state-of-the-art treatments for facial rejuvenation, body contouring, and skin care. With his renowned non-invasive techniques, including Coolaser® and Coolbeam™, Dr. Ourian has gained a reputation as a pioneer in the industry.

